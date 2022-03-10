Log in
ANSYS, INC.

Ansys Announces Financial Contribution in Support of Ukrainian Refugees After Previously Suspending Business Operations in Russia and Belarus

03/10/2022 | 05:57pm EST
PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) previously suspended all sales transactions and business development consulting activities in Russia and Belarus. Today, Ansys announced it will also make a financial contribution to Doctors Without Borders in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Ansys stands alongside the international community in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the horrific suffering and needless loss of life. Ansys continues to monitor the crisis and stands by employees who have family and friends affected by this tragedy.

Ansys remains committed to the actions of the global community in supporting an end to tragic events continuing to unfold in Ukraine. Ansys hopes for a rapid resolution to this crisis and a return to peace.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts




Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


marykate.joyce@ansys.com



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-announces-financial-contribution-in-support-of-ukrainian-refugees-after-previously-suspending-business-operations-in-russia-and-belarus-301500610.html

SOURCE Ansys


© PRNewswire 2022
