Ansys CFO to Present at CITI 2020 Global Technology Conference

09/01/2020 | 07:10am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Maria Shields, Senior Vice President, CFO and Annette Arribas, Senior Director, Global Investor Relations will virtually participate in a moderated discussion at the CITI 2020 Global Technology Conference on September 9th at 8:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

/ Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made on the webcast are as of the date of the webcast and Ansys does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived webcast. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about Ansys’s anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by Ansys with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Ansys’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS – F

/ Contacts   
InvestorsAnnette N. Arribas, IRC
724.820.3700
Annette.arribas@ansys.com  		MediaMary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
marykate.joyce@ansys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
