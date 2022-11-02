Ansys : Contributes to Simulation Sustainability Success at COP27
November 2, 2022
Ansys Contributes to Simulation Sustainability Success at COP27
Ansys representatives will be on hand at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in the Microsoft booth from November 7-11. We will attend the conference to share how we help our customers advance environmental sustainability goals through our simulation products by accelerating the creation of new, more efficient, and lower-impact technologies with less waste.
We look forward to greeting attendees in the Green Zone at the Microsoft Booth, as well as hosting discussions in the Microsoft Theater. We will also attend the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2022, which is co-located with COP27.
COP27 will bring together climate stakeholders from government, business, and other organizations to deliver on an array of climate change actions. Held November 7-17 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the mission of the conference is to move from negotiations and planning to implementation.
The conference revolves around four primary objectives:
Mitigation to limit global warming to less than 2°C and strive for the 1.5°C target established under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Adaptation to climate change, especially for the most vulnerable communities.
Finance commitment follow-up to ensure adequate and predictable funding to fight climate change.
Collaboration in negotiations to facilitate agreements.
"We plan to show the tremendous positive impact simulation can have on helping to mitigate climate change," says Prith Banerjee, CTO, Ansys. "Our partners and customers are using Ansys simulations to streamline energy transition, clean existing pollution, capture carbon from the environment, revolutionize material use to design waste out of our shared future, decarbonize energy systems, and optimize manufacturing to reduce emissions and power consumption. We believe that simulation technology can and will play a much larger role going forward as our customers build more sustainable products and invent ways to capture, use, and store carbon, which is desperately needed."
Ansys simulation solutions help advance sustainability in these four key areas.
Ansys Strategic Partnerships Director Andy Byers and I will be on hand in the Microsoft booth to illustrate how Ansys simulation solutions are enabling companies to engineer more energy-efficient products and processes. The Ansys-Microsoft partnership supports these efforts through programs that feature cloud computing, digital twin innovation, and cloud-based simulations to drive autonomous systems development.
In the Microsoft booth, Ansys will share snippets and additional insights from the recently-released Earth Rescue online video series. Earth Rescue explains how visionary companies are using simulation today in the fight against climate change, giving direct testimonials from leaders of various companies that are coming up with innovative ways to solve these challenging problems.
We will discuss how simulation is being used by companies large and small across many industries to help them meet their sustainability goals. For example:
Climeworks has developed a commercially viable, filter-based direct air capture (DAC) technology that can remove carbon dioxide from the air. By accessing Ansys simulation software as a partner in the Ansys Startup Program, Climeworks increased the filter capability of its DAC plants, streamlined the facilities' energy consumption, and reduced fatigue and failure risk under mechanical loading cycles.
Carbonova is taking two of the gases that cause global warming - CO2 and methane - and processing them into solid carbon nanofibers that can be used in a variety of applications. The Carbonova team regularly simulates the iteration process between design and experimentation, which saves time and money.
Ansys solutions enable Wärtsilä Energy, a leader in the transition to a 100% renewable energy future, to simulate and build GridSolv Quantum - optimized by their GEMS Digital Energy Platform - a low-maintenance, fully integrated, shelf-ready storage system. With the help of an integrated energy storage system, any downtime in energy production can be compensated for by banking of excess output collected during peak periods of energy harvesting that would otherwise go unused.
NanoSUN, a company dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of green hydrogen refueling solutions, is applying Ansys Fluent computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation software to make this happen more safely, efficiently, and at scale. The company's driving mission is to develop high-pressure, mobile, and cost-effective hydrogen storage, distribution, and dispensing solutions to the transport and mobility industries.
COP27 kicks off November 7 and 8 with the World Leaders Summit, followed by thematic days:
November 9 - Finance Day
November 10 - Science Day; Youth & Future Generations Day
November 11 - Decarbonization Day
November 12 - Adaptation & Agriculture Day
November 14 - Gender Day; Water Day
November 15 - Ace and Civil Society Day; Energy Day
November 16 - Biodiversity Day
November 17 - Solutions Day
Again, Ansys representatives will be available to meet in the Microsoft booth from November 7-11. We are excited to meet others who are emboldened to make a difference by improving the technologies we have and inventing new ones that we will need.