Ansys Contributes to Simulation Sustainability Success at COP27

Ansys representatives will be on hand at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in the Microsoft booth from November 7-11. We will attend the conference to share how we help our customers advance environmental sustainability goals through our simulation products by accelerating the creation of new, more efficient, and lower-impact technologies with less waste.

We look forward to greeting attendees in the Green Zone at the Microsoft Booth, as well as hosting discussions in the Microsoft Theater. We will also attend the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2022, which is co-located with COP27.

COP27 will bring together climate stakeholders from government, business, and other organizations to deliver on an array of climate change actions. Held November 7-17 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the mission of the conference is to move from negotiations and planning to implementation.

The conference revolves around four primary objectives:

Mitigation to limit global warming to less than 2°C and strive for the 1.5°C target established under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Adaptation to climate change, especially for the most vulnerable communities.

Finance commitment follow-up to ensure adequate and predictable funding to fight climate change.

Collaboration in negotiations to facilitate agreements.

"We plan to show the tremendous positive impact simulation can have on helping to mitigate climate change," says Prith Banerjee, CTO, Ansys. "Our partners and customers are using Ansys simulations to streamline energy transition, clean existing pollution, capture carbon from the environment, revolutionize material use to design waste out of our shared future, decarbonize energy systems, and optimize manufacturing to reduce emissions and power consumption. We believe that simulation technology can and will play a much larger role going forward as our customers build more sustainable products and invent ways to capture, use, and store carbon, which is desperately needed."