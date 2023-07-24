Ansys received eight Telly Awards in non-broadcast and online categories

Ansys was awarded two gold and six silver Telly Awards

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced its Earth Rescue online video series has been recognized in the non-broadcast and online categories of the record-breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Ansys' Earth Rescue series won Telly awards in the following categories:

Gold Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Directing

Gold Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Sustainability

Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Editing

Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Videography/Cinematography

Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Art Direction

Silver Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Corporate Image

Silver Telly Winner in Online - Series: Science & Technology

Silver Telly Winner in Online - Series: Sustainability

Earth Rescue celebrates visionary companies and their breakthrough technologies that will help in the fight against climate change. Ansys simulation helps these companies power innovation that drives major advancements in sustainability initiatives — from carbon-free fusion energy, to renewable energy from non-recyclable, non-compostable waste. Each episode of Earth Rescue includes conversations with Ansys customers across industries and around the globe as they bring their world-changing, world-saving ideas to reality faster.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Ansys truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Sabrina Dridje, executive director of The Telly Awards. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

This year's announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Telly Awards for our Earth Rescue video series, which highlights innovative companies leveraging Ansys simulation in the fight against climate change," said Andy Kincheloe, vice president of global marketing, channel, and go-to-market operations at Ansys. "We're proud of our talented creators' ability to bring these customer stories to life and showcase the inventive technologies that will help solve one of the world's most unifying challenges."

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more. The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

To watch episodes of Earth Rescue, visit https://www.ansys.com/earth-rescue.

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

