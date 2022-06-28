Log in
    ANSS   US03662Q1058

ANSYS, INC.

(ANSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28 2022-06-28 pm EDT
244.24 USD   -2.62%
Ansys Joins Intel Foundry Services Cloud Alliance to Advance Semiconductor Development

06/28/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Ansys multiphysics platform chosen by Intel Foundry Services to enable silicon performance and reliability

/ Key Highlights
  • Ansys® RedHawk-SC™, Ansys® HFSS™ and other multiphysics analysis solutions are selected for Intel Foundry Services' new cloud alliance initiative
  • Open, interoperable, scalable nature of Ansys multiphysics solutions and platform will enable more companies to access Intel's leading silicon technologies via the cloud to improve efficiencies

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Cloud Alliance. IFS is a fully vertical, standalone foundry business announced by Intel last year. As part of the company's commitment to meet the growing demand for foundry capacity, Intel is partnering with cloud service providers and EDA suppliers to enable a secure design environment for customers on the cloud. Ansys tools, including Ansys RedHawk-SC, Ansys HFSS, Ansys® Totem™, Ansys® PathFinder™, Ansys® VeloceRF™ and Ansys® RaptorX™, are available as part of this interoperable, cloud-enabled semiconductor design flow that will help enable current and future Intel customers to enhance their productivity.

RedHawk-SC is a next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) power noise signoff platform that is built on Ansys SeaScape, the world's first custom-designed, big data architecture for electronic system design and simulation. Its underlying highly-scalable elastic compute architecture takes full advantage of the cloud, enabling customers to load the largest designs within seconds and quickly explore thousands of scenarios.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the IFS Cloud Alliance to accelerate design on the cloud," said Rahul Goyal, vice president and general manager of Intel Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement. "We are excited to have Ansys as an alliance partner and look forward to continued collaboration with Ansys to enable efficient reliability and verification flows on the cloud."

The Cloud Alliance advances semiconductor design by ensuring that chip designers have a robust, interoperable EDA workflow that is easily accessible via the cloud. The workflow allows customers to focus on creating unique product ideas, rather than operational tasks.

"Our comprehensive suite of interoperable multiphysics analysis solutions are a key part of IFS first design flow supported on the cloud," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "IFS chose Ansys as their multiphysics partner, as the Ansys platform helps enable customers to work on delivering unique new capabilities while benefiting from Ansys' gold-standard simulation accuracy within popular EDA design flows"

RedHawk-SC and other Ansys multiphysics solutions work with other Ansys tools, EDA implementation flows, and even customers' internally developed solutions.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media: Mary Kate Joyce, 724.820.4368, marykate.joyce@ansys.com 

Investors: Kelsey DeBriyn, 724.820.3927, kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-joins-intel-foundry-services-cloud-alliance-to-advance-semiconductor-development-301576784.html

SOURCE Ansys


© PRNewswire 2022
