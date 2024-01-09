New, ultra-fast AI-based addition to the Ansys portfolio enables more virtual testing and creative design

The Ansys SimAI™ solution accelerates the design process by 10-100X for projects that require extensive computational power, facilitating more design variations

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today launches its newest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, Ansys SimAI, a physics-agnostic, software as a service (SaaS) application that combines the predictive accuracy of Ansys simulation with the speed of generative AI. The new solution supports an open ecosystem and predicts performance within minutes — democratizing simulation through intuitive interfaces and processes.

Demand for engineering software solutions that improve productivity without sacrificing accuracy has grown significantly, driven by more sophisticated products and shorter time-to-market imperatives. In short, today's companies can't afford to wait-and-see. By infusing advanced generative AI into the design process alongside simulation, users can redefine and gain more value out of existing processes to meet the needs of a dynamic market. Operating at extreme speeds, Ansys' latest AI solution accelerates research and development, shortens product development cycles, and promotes human creativity by enabling expansive design exploration opportunities.

The Ansys SimAI solution is intuitive and easy-to-use, designed for users without coding experience or deep learning expertise. Instead of relying on geometric parameters to define a design, Ansys SimAI uses the shape of a design itself as the input, facilitating broader design exploration even if the structure of the shape is inconsistent across the training data. The application can boost prediction of model performance across all design phases by 10-100X for computation-heavy projects. Customers can train the AI using previously generated Ansys or non-Ansys data. Training and predictions are hosted on a state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure to ensure that user data is secure and kept private.

"With Ansys SimAI, we will be able to easily test a design within minutes and rapidly analyze the results, ultimately redefining our digital engineering workflow and reshaping our perception of what is possible," said William Becamel, expert leader in numerical modelling and simulation, Renault Group. "By enhancing simulation speed, we can explore more technical possibilities during the upstream phase of our projects and reduce the overall time-to-market."

"Our customers across industries are becoming more reliant on generative AI to improve their design processes," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "The increased demand for cloud-native solutions signals momentum in the shift from siloed workflows to a more open, collaborative approach to simulation. Ansys SimAI, in combination with other Ansys solutions, opens a world of possibilities — helping organizations develop comprehensive, end-to-end processes for diverse applications with inherent time and cost saving benefits."

Additional AI-enabled offerings, including Ansys AI+™ products and AnsysGPT™, will be available in Q1 2024.

Visit Ansys at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, 2024, at booth #6500 to learn more.

