ANSYS BLOG February 23, 2023

Ansys Leads and Learns at the 12th Annual oSTEM Conference

In November 2022, members of our Ansys Talent Acquisition and Pride Alliance employee resource group leadership teams attended the 12th annual Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM) Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Members of the Ansys Talent Acquisition team and Ansys Pride Alliance Leadership Team posing together at the Ansys booth at the oSTEM 2022 conference.

If you're not familiar with oSTEM, it's a nonprofit professional organization for LGBTQ+ people in the STEM community. It is the largest chapter-based organization focused on LGBTQ+ people in STEM, represented by over 100 student chapters at colleges and universities and professional chapters globally. oSTEM's mission is to empower LGBTQ+ people in STEM to succeed personally, academically, and professionally by cultivating environments and communities that nurture innovation, leadership, and advocacy. In-person attendance at the conference was a first for both Ansys teams. We'd like to share a recap of a very productive weekend of oSTEM activities at the conference as experienced by all from Ansys who attended. So, for those who couldn't make it, what happened at the conference? Taking Home the Strategic Alliance Award First and foremost, we're proud to have received the Strategic Alliance Award, joining previous recipients including engineering companies like Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing. The award is presented to a current sponsoring organization, community partner, or grant provider of oSTEM who has demonstrated a strong dedication to oSTEM, LGBTQ+ people in STEM, and STEM education. Gilles Eggenspieler, our Global Partnerships Lead and Pride Alliance co-lead, was there to accept it.

Pride Alliance Leadership team members Dan Witman, Gilles Eggenspieler, and Alex Moon posing with the oSTEM Strategic Alliance Award.

Two oSTEM Scholarships Awarded Part of our participation in oSTEM involves scholarships. Each year we set out to sponsor at least one student during their journey through STEM education. This year, we sponsored two engineering students, one of which is pursuing a bachelor's degree in industrial systems engineering at Texas A&M University and the other, a master's degree in industrial engineering at the University of Illinois. Our Ansys team had the pleasure of meeting one of the recipients at the conference banquet dinner, where she shared her main passions: engineering and interior design. In her upcoming coursework, she will be working with digital twin simulations to help solve real-world problems. Scouting New Talent Another benefit for all participants is the oSTEM Career Fair and Graduate School Expo. Members of the Ansys teams came together for two days of career fair interactions with prospective students. During that time, we met with individuals seeking internship and full-time positions within our company. Students came to the booth with varied interests - from fluids and aerospace to data science and software engineering. As a departing gift for visiting our booth, each student walked away with a bag of Ansys swag and a sense of connection with our brand, including a better understanding of what we do and how that might impact their career path in the future. Promoting Simulation as a Superpower The oSTEM conference consisted of two packed days of workshops - 50 sessions in total - for students and professionals to gain skills and knowledge across STEM domains. Gilles Eggenspieler hosted a workshop session titled "Learning Simulation to Boost Your Career." The presentation stressed the importance of knowing and using simulation across engineering disciplines, as well as how this knowledge can make you stand out during the recruitment process.

After the presentation, Eggenspieler engaged in a lively Q&A with students who were keen to learn more about Ansys simulation solutions and how they can be used to solve real-world problems. At the end of the workshop, one lucky attendee won a drone. "This is a great conference," says Eggenspieler. "I have met many students the past few days. It is extremely impressive to see the quality of the students, the skills they show, and the amazing resumes. I would not be surprised if every student here got a job by the end of this conference." Gilles Eggenspieler hosting a workshop session at the oSTEM 2022 conference.