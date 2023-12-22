By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Ansys climbed amid reports that Synopsys is in talks to acquire the company in a move that would create a new design-software giant.

The shares rallied 17% to $354.94 at 3:31 p.m. ET on Friday, and the stock has gained 43% in the past 12 months.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ansys and Snyopsys are in talks. The stock initially rose after Bloomberg reported late Thursday that the company is weighing options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover interest. It didn't say from whom.

A deal to acquire Ansys, a Canonsburg, Penn.-based maker of software that helps predict how products will work in the real world may be struck early in 2024, according to people familiar with the matter. The has company has a market value of nearly $30 billion.

