ANSYS BLOG December 19, 2022

Ansys to Feature Sustainability Solutions at CES 2023

While CES started with a focus on consumer electronics, recently it has broadened its scope to include themes like sustainability. "As calls to fight climate change intensify, technology companies are finding ways to become part of the solution," the conference organizers state on the CES 2023 website. By shining a light on companies that create technologies to increase sustainability, CES is helping combat climate change that threatens the long-term health of our planet.

Highlights of sustainability events include a keynote speech by John Deere CEO, John May, on how purpose-driven sustainability and advancements in technology are helping to feed the world's growing population. Other sustainability sessions include: The Era of Sustainable Consumer Electronics

New Era of Home Energy: EVs, Solar, Storage

The XTC Startup Pitch Competition: Sustainable Smart Cities & Web 3 Ansys Is All-In on Sustainability Ansys has long had a commitment to fight climate change, working with companies in all industries to make their products: Lightweight by using composites, alternative lightweight alloys, and topology optimization.

Energy efficient by simulating the causes of energy loss in a product, whether thermal, electromagnetic, fluidic, or structural in origin.

Less polluting by supporting electrification of automobiles, aircraft, and other means of transportation, and accelerating the development of sustainable alternative energy sources. Our four pillars for sustainability are materials and circularity, clean environment, energy solutions, and manufacturing and operational efficiency. This growing commitment to sustainability led us to make it the overarching theme of our efforts for CES 2023, focusing on the automotive, aerospace and defense (A&D), high tech, healthcare, and industrial energy industries. Visit us at booth 4401 in Mobility Hall to see demonstrations of our sustainability initiatives.

X1 Wind's floating platform. Bimotal's an attachable device to provide electrical power assistance for any bicycle.