ANSYS, INC.

ANSYS, INC.

(ANSS)
Ansys to Present at Berenberg Design Software Conference 2021

03/01/2021 | 08:39am EST
PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Lee Detwiler, Vice President, Finance, and Dr. Larry Williams, Distinguished Engineer, Product Management, will virtually participate in a moderated discussion at the Berenberg Design Conference 2021 on March 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentations will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

/ Forward-Looking Statements

The webcast may contain forward-looking statements which provide our current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. Forward-looking statements include those about market opportunity, including our total addressable market. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties, are currently amplified by, and may continue to be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–F

/ Contacts

InvestorsAnnette N. Arribas, IRC
724.820.3700
annette.arribas@ansys.com

MediaMary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
marykate.joyce@ansys.com


