Synopsys, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SNPS) is in advanced talks to acquire ANSYS, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANSS) for around $35 billion in a stock-and-cash deal that could be one of the first big transactions of the new year. The two companies are in exclusive negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal could come together as soon as the middle of next week, granted the talks don?t fall apart.