Synopsys, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SNPS) is in advanced talks to acquire ANSYS, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ANSS) for around $35 billion in a stock-and-cash deal that could be one of the first big transactions of the new year. The two companies are in exclusive negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal could come together as soon as the middle of next week, granted the talks don?t fall apart.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|344.98 USD
|+0.24%
|-5.21%
|-5.21%
|09:31pm
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|09:06pm
|Synopsys Reportedly in Discussions to Acquire Ansys for About $400 Per Share
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|480.32 USD
|-2.01%
|-6.84%
|74 501 M $
|344.63 USD
|+0.14%
|-5.20%
|29 898 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.20%
|29 898 M $
|-5.44%
|258 B $
|-4.15%
|70 242 M $
|-3.97%
|55 993 M $
|-5.90%
|48 969 M $
|-4.21%
|37 133 M $
|-1.06%
|36 594 M $
|-5.26%
|20 032 M $
|-3.71%
|12 801 M $
|-2.97%
|12 714 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock ANSYS, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News ANSYS, Inc.
- Synopsys Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Acquire Ansys