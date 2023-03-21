Advanced search
    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:27:28 2023-03-21 am EDT
105.00 HKD   +5.32%
01:06aAnta Sports Posts Higher 2022 Revenue Amid Pandemic
DJ
03/16ANTA Sports Applies for Dual Counter Scheme
MT
02/15Hong Kong Stocks Fall to Six-Week Low; Anta Slips 4%
MT
Anta Sports Posts Higher 2022 Revenue Amid Pandemic

03/21/2023 | 01:06am EDT
By Bingyan Wang


Anta Sports Products Ltd.'s revenue rose in 2022 with higher contributions from its e-commerce business amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

Revenue rose to 53.65 billion yuan ($7.80 billion) from CNY49.33 billion the year before.

Net profit for 2022 was CNY7.59 billion, slightly lower from CNY7.72 billion the previous year due to higher costs of sales and other expenses.

Its e-commerce business accounted for 34% of the company's overall revenue, compared with a 29% contribution in 2021, as the pandemic prompted the company to expedite its digitalization progress, Anta said. It added that its e-commerce revenue rose 31% in absolute terms despite a high base.

As China reopens, the company believes "the opportunities in the year of 2023 are unfolding." "The competition in the sportswear market has been increasingly heterogeneous," and the company will advance its globalization strategies, enhance corporate governance and management efficiency, Anta said.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0105ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 5.12% 105 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.8818 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
