  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. ANTA Sports Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:01 2023-06-18 pm EDT
87.00 HKD   -4.97%
12:26aChina, Hong Kong Stocks fall as markets await more stimulus, eye Blinken's visit
RE
12:05aChinese Sportswear Makers Decline Amid Weak E-Commerce Sales, Stimulus Uncertainty
DJ
06/09CNOOC, Baidu, Tencent to Launch Yuan Trading Counter on June 19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China, Hong Kong Stocks fall as markets await more stimulus, eye Blinken's visit

06/19/2023 | 12:26am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of the world's biggest economies.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.6%.

** China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, state media reported, pledging to roll out policy steps in a timely way amid signs that a post-COVID recovery is fading.

** "Contrary to some market speculations ahead of the meeting, no concrete policies were announced," Goldman Sachs analysts said in note.

** The stimulus proposal from State Council meeting remained high level and lacked details, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some profit taking in sectors like sportswear or beer, UBS analysts said.

** Sportswear stocks ANTA Sports Products and Li Ning were down more than 5% each.

** Meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not spiral into conflict.

** All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

** Shares of Chinese airlines rose after China and the United States agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights between the two countries as Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held talks on Sunday.

** Meanwhile, tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 2.6%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings down 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.11% 92.1 Delayed Quote.4.55%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED -4.97% 87 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
HONG KONG HANG SENG -1.57% 19726.15 Delayed Quote.1.31%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED -5.25% 46.95 Delayed Quote.-26.86%
LIAONING CHENGDA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 0.24% 33.23 End-of-day quote.9.24%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.92% 3593.77 Real-time Quote.2.39%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.72% 3402.72 Real-time Quote.0.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.31% 351 Delayed Quote.8.68%
TOPIX INDEX -0.80% 2281.67 Delayed Quote.21.60%
VIVA GOODS COMPANY LIMITED -1.40% 1.41 Delayed Quote.27.68%
Financials
Sales 2023 62 672 M 8 796 M 8 796 M
Net income 2023 9 617 M 1 350 M 1 350 M
Net cash 2023 18 060 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,82%
Capitalization 236 B 33 161 M 33 161 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 59 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 83,41 CNY
Average target price 117,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shi Xian Lai Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hua Wu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jie Zheng Group President & Executive Director
Ming Wei Bi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-10.51%33 161
GOLDWIN INC.43.09%4 345
BIEM.L.FDLKK GARMENT CO.,LTD.31.63%2 700
DESCENTE LTD.30.19%2 241
YOUNGONE CORPORATION14.38%1 845
YOUNGONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.64%645
