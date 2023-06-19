China, Hong Kong Stocks fall as markets await more stimulus, eye Blinken's visit

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from
China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while
markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of
the world's biggest economies.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.8% by
the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.6%.
** China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur
growth in the economy, state media reported, pledging to roll
out policy steps in a timely way amid signs that a post-COVID
recovery is fading.
** "Contrary to some market speculations ahead of the
meeting, no concrete policies were announced," Goldman Sachs
analysts said in note.
** The stimulus proposal from State Council meeting remained
high level and lacked details, so it wouldn't be surprising to
see some profit taking in sectors like sportswear or beer, UBS
analysts said.
** Sportswear stocks ANTA Sports Products and Li
Ning were down more than 5% each.
** Meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with
China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the
second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at
ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic
rivals do not spiral into conflict.
** All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet with
Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.
** Shares of Chinese airlines rose after China and the
United States agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights
between the two countries as Blinken and Chinese foreign
minister Qin Gang held talks on Sunday.
** Meanwhile, tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down
2.6%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent
Holdings down 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema)