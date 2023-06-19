Advanced search
    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:01 2023-06-18 pm EDT
87.00 HKD   -4.97%
12:26aChina, Hong Kong Stocks fall as markets await more stimulus, eye Blinken's visit
RE
12:05aChinese Sportswear Makers Decline Amid Weak E-Commerce Sales, Stimulus Uncertainty
DJ
06/09CNOOC, Baidu, Tencent to Launch Yuan Trading Counter on June 19
MT
Chinese Sportswear Makers Decline Amid Weak E-Commerce Sales, Stimulus Uncertainty

06/19/2023 | 12:05am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


Stocks of Chinese sportswear makers declined in early trade Monday in the wake of weak e-commerce sales over the country's June 18th shopping festival and ongoing uncertainty over further economic stimulus measures.

Anta Sports fell 4.5% to 87.45 Hong Kong dollars ($11.18), while Li Ning slid 5.1% to HK$47.05 and Topsports shed 4.2% to HK$7.12.

Sector stocks were up last week amid media reports that Beijing was close to unveiling new stimulus measures to prop up the world's second-largest economy.

In a note over the weekend, Jefferies analysts said based on their checks, e-commerce growth for sportswear and home appliances brands overall came in at 10%-15% on year during China's June 18th shopping festival, missing expectations and possibly leading to consumer cancellation rates reaching an all-time high.

"Judging by the initial rates of refunds and cancellations, we expect this 618 campaign to see one of the most significant downward revisions to gross merchandise value," Jefferies adds.

A State Council meeting on Friday, yielded "no concrete stimulus," Goldman Sachs Chief China Economist Hui Shan said in a note over the weekend. A State Council meeting on Friday, yielded "no concrete stimulus," Goldman Sachs Chief China Economist Hui Shan said in a note.

While Premier Li Keqiang called for a basket of easing measures, "the readout suggests to us that the government faces various economic and political constraints," the economist wrote. "Going down the old route of boosting short-term growth with massive property and infrastructure stimulus goes against the top leadership's 'high quality growth' model."

Goldman Sachs lowered its full-year real GDP growth estimate for China to 5.4% from 6.0% previously.

Last week, official data also showed that China's May retail data grew by 12.7% from a year ago, missing a 13.1% growth estimate by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal and slowing from a 18.4% rise in April.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 0004ET

