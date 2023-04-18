Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  ANTA Sports Products Limited
  News
  Summary
    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
  Report
04:08:57 2023-04-18 am EDT
100.70 HKD   -7.44%
05:48pConsumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06:48aChina Economic Reports, Debt Issues Churn Asian Stock Markets
MT
05:33aAnta Sports Products to Raise HK$11.8 Billion from Share Issue to Affiliates
MT
Consumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

04/18/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose, led by consumer staples stocks.

Global trade flows increased in January as U.S. consumers continued to spend freely, but are likely to slow over the coming months as consumer demand weakens in the face of higher interest rates and still rapid inflation. An indicator of goods trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal points to a 1.2% rise in January, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.

Construction of new homes fell 0.8% in March to a rate of 1.42 million due to slower work on apartment buildings, leaving prospective buyers with limited options. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a 1.4 million rate of new housing starts. That's the number of homes that would be built over an entire year if construction took place at the same rate in every month as it did in March.

Anta Sports Products, China's top homegrown sportswear company, which has been winning over many brand-conscious Chinese consumers, is planning to raise $1.5 billion following a run-up in its shares since last fall.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1747ET

Financials
Sales 2023 62 681 M 9 116 M 9 116 M
Net income 2023 9 622 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
Net cash 2023 17 317 M 2 518 M 2 518 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 239 B 34 811 M 34 811 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 59 000
Free-Float 45,5%
Managers and Directors
Shi Xian Lai Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Hua Wu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jie Zheng Group President & Executive Director
Ming Wei Bi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.35%37 614
GOLDWIN INC.31.52%4 207
BIEM.L.FDLKK GARMENT CO.,LTD.23.47%2 648
DESCENTE LTD.27.09%2 305
YOUNGONE CORPORATION-4.15%1 478
YOUNGONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.44%558
