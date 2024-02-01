Amer Sports owns brands including Arc'teryx, Wilson and Salomon. "Amer Sports Raises $1.37 Billion in U.S. IPO," at 0710 GMT, misspelled the brand as Solomon.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-01-24 0255ET
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|65.2 HKD
|-0.69%
|-7.93%
|-14.13%
|08:56am
|Correction to Amer Sports IPO Article
|DJ
|08:26am
|Amer Sports Raises $1.37 Billion in U.S. IPO
|DJ
Amer Sports owns brands including Arc'teryx, Wilson and Salomon. "Amer Sports Raises $1.37 Billion in U.S. IPO," at 0710 GMT, misspelled the brand as Solomon.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-01-24 0255ET
|Correction to Amer Sports IPO Article
|DJ
|Amer Sports Raises $1.37 Billion in U.S. IPO
|DJ
|Amer Sports' China reliance weighs on 2024's first big IPO -sources
|RE
|Amer Sports' China reliance weighs on 2024's first big IPO -sources
|RE
|Anta Sports Plans to Invest Up to $220 Million in IPO of Finnish Unit
|MT
|Wilsons tennis racket maker Amer Sports aims to price $1 bln US IPO by end of month -sources
|RE
|ANTA Sports Reports Positive Sales Growth in Q4 2023
|MT
|ANTA Sports Products Limited Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023
|CI
|Nomura Adjusts Anta Sports Products' Price Target to HK$123.10 From HK$120, Keeps at Buy
|MT
|ANTA Sports to Allocate HK$1.2 Billion for Share Buyback Under Employee Incentive
|MT
|Inflation, Geopolitics Lifts Asian Stock Markets
|MT
|What is China's Singles Day, and how is it celebrated?
|RE
|Hong Kong Stocks Slip Over Weak Consumption Concerns; Li Ning Plunge 20%, ANTA Slumps 5%
|MT
|Li Ning Shares Fall on Lower-Than-Expected Retail Sales
|DJ
|Anta Sports Products to Buy 75% of Mayiya Clothing
|MT
|ANTA Sports Products Limited entered into certain sales and purchase agreement to acquire 75.13% stake in Mayiya Clothing Co., Ltd.
|CI
|ANTA Sports Products Logs Growth in Q3 Retail Sales Across Brands
|MT
|ANTA Sports Products Limited Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2023
|CI
|CTS International Logistics Bags Deal to Provide Freight Services to ANTA Sports
|MT
|Wilson Tennis Racket Maker Amer Sports Plans U.S. IPO, Bloomberg Reports
|DJ
|Global markets live: Toyota, Intel, Centene, Amazon, Cisco...
|Property Outlooks, Interest Rates Roil Asian Stock Markets
|MT
|Positive Corporate Earnings Boost Hong Kong Stocks; Country Garden Slumps 6%
|MT
|Jefferies Adjusts ANTA Sports Products’ Price Target to HK$150 From HK$140, Keeps at Buy
|MT
|Nomura Adjusts Anta Sports Products' Price Target to HK$120 From HK$115.20, Keeps at Buy
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-14.32%
|23 789 M $
|-3.11%
|3 068 M $
|-7.44%
|2 322 M $
|-7.39%
|1 776 M $
|+5.04%
|1 579 M $
|+3.97%
|707 M $
|+1.07%
|155 M $
|-8.16%
|123 M $
|-3.28%
|53 M $