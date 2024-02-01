ANTA Sports Products Limited specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of sports footwear, apparel and accessories. The group's products are sold under the ANTA, FILA, Descente, Sprandi, Kingkow, Kolon Sport, etc. brands. Net sales break down by family of product as follows: - sports clothing (63.1%); - sports shoes (33.6%); - sports equipment and accessories (3.3%). Products and services are marketed through a network of 12,943 stores under the ANTA (10,516 stores), FILA (1,951), KOLON Sport (185), Descente (136), Sprandi (114) and Kingkow (41) banners, and via the Internet. The majority of net sales is generated in China.

