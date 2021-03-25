Log in
ANTA Sports Products Limited    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/24
111.9 HKD   -4.93%
European fashion stocks hit by China Xinjiang row

03/25/2021 | 05:21am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares of European fashion brands Adidas, Inditex and H&M fell on Thursday as they faced a storm of criticism on social media in China over comments they have previously made about Xinjiang.

Chinese state media singled out H&M on Wednesday for a statement last year in which the Swedish retailer was reported by media as saying it was deeply concerned by reports of accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region. It was unclear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.

A call by Beijing to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name sent internet users looking for other previously issued statements by foreign retailers on Xinjiang.

Internet users said they will stop buying Nike and will support local brands such as Li Ning and Anta, while others bluntly told Adidas to leave China.

Shares in Adidas, which said earlier this month that China is set to be its fastest growth market, were down 4.5% at 0911 GMT, making it the biggest loser on the German blue chip index DAX.

H&M fell as much as 2.2% and Inditex lost 1.6%. Nike shares also dropped on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd jumped over 6% in Hong Kong on Thursday after issuing a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. Li Ning Co's shares surged over 7%.

Earlier this week, China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of Xinjiang after the European Union, United States, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, scholars and institutions.

H&M said on Wednesday it respected Chinese consumers and that it was committed to long-term investment and development in China. Nike, Adidas and Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -4.20% 266.9 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED -4.93% 111.9 End-of-day quote.-8.95%
DAX -0.23% 14576.77 Delayed Quote.6.50%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.53% 83740 End-of-day quote.-9.44%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -2.23% 201.8 Delayed Quote.20.06%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. -1.14% 27.66 Delayed Quote.7.41%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED -2.90% 45.15 End-of-day quote.-15.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 36 085 M 5 523 M 5 523 M
Net income 2020 5 279 M 808 M 808 M
Net cash 2020 6 288 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 254 B 38 944 M 38 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,87x
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANTA Sports Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 113,46 CNY
Last Close Price 93,97 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai CFO, COO, Director & VP
Zhong Chuan Dai Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wah Yiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Wing Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-8.95%41 111
PUMA SE-8.95%15 701
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION8.70%9 672
CROCS, INC.16.90%5 549
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED18.71%3 839
ALPARGATAS S.A.-17.45%3 427
