Hong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher
on Friday on the back of gains in tech and healthcare firms, but
posted weekly losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve this week
projected higher interest rates in 2023.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
242.68 points, or 0.85%, at 28,801.27. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 0.54% to 10,646.39.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index
added 1.8%, while the Hang Seng healthcare index
climbed 3.3%.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 2.9%, while the IT sector rose 1.58%,
the financial sector ended 0.53% lower and the property
sector dipped 0.35%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics
(Cayman) Inc, which gained 9.35%, while the biggest
loser was China Resources Land Ltd, which fell 4.36%.
** For the week, the HSI eased 0.1%, while the HSCE shed 1%.
** Federal Reserve officials, increasingly confident the
U.S. economy is recovering fast from the pandemic-induced
recession, have begun telegraphing an exit from the central
bank's extraordinarily easy monetary policy that so far is
smoother and signaled to be speedier than when the reins were
tightened after the last crisis.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down
0.01% at 3,525.10 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 0.01%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.19%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.442 per U.S. dollar
at 08:09, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 6.449.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of
38.04% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)