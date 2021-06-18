Log in
    2020   KYG040111059

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED

(2020)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/17
165.4 HKD   +3.38%
04:27aHong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
05/21Chinese Consumer Stocks Jump Amid Hopes for Policy Support
DJ
05/20Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Down 0.5% On Oil, Crypto Issues; Tech Rallies
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn

06/18/2021 | 04:27am EDT
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

* HSI +0.9%, HSCE +0.5%, CSI300 +0.0%

* FTSE China A50 -0.8%

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday on the back of gains in tech and healthcare firms, but posted weekly losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve this week projected higher interest rates in 2023.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 242.68 points, or 0.85%, at 28,801.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.54% to 10,646.39.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index added 1.8%, while the Hang Seng healthcare index climbed 3.3%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.9%, while the IT sector rose 1.58%, the financial sector ended 0.53% lower and the property sector dipped 0.35%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which gained 9.35%, while the biggest loser was China Resources Land Ltd, which fell 4.36%.

** For the week, the HSI eased 0.1%, while the HSCE shed 1%.

** Federal Reserve officials, increasingly confident the U.S. economy is recovering fast from the pandemic-induced recession, have begun telegraphing an exit from the central bank's extraordinarily easy monetary policy that so far is smoother and signaled to be speedier than when the reins were tightened after the last crisis.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.01% at 3,525.10 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.01%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.19%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.442 per U.S. dollar at 08:09, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 6.449.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.04% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 3.38% 165.4 End-of-day quote.34.58%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.76% 10.44 End-of-day quote.-29.93%
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.89% 26.8 End-of-day quote.-12.99%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 1.11% 36.55 End-of-day quote.14.22%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.93% 22.8 End-of-day quote.-13.96%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 7.65% 213.8 End-of-day quote.25.99%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 3.34% 120.8 End-of-day quote.17.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 48 501 M 7 521 M 7 521 M
Net income 2021 8 003 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net cash 2021 9 293 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 371 B 57 584 M 57 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 41,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 132,29 CNY
Last Close Price 137,36 CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shi Zhong Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Xian Lai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhong Chuan Dai Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wah Yiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Wing Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED34.58%57 584
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE34.53%416 636
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.45%152 624
ESSILORLUXOTTICA17.02%78 530
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA43.98%73 258
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.0.39%43 896