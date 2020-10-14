Antalis : Opening of simplified tender offer and resumption of share trading

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 14 October 2020

Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. opens a simplified tender offer for Antalis shares at €0.90 per share

Resumption of Antalis share trading

Opening of KPP's simplified tender offer

The Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) indicated in a notice published on its website on 14 October 2020 that the simplified tender offer (the “Offer”) for Antalis shares initiated by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (“KPP”) would be open from 15 to 28 October 2020 inclusive.

The Offer price is fixed at €0.90 per Antalis share, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in KPP's offer document.

It is recalled that the AMF, pursuant to its decision of compliance dated 13 October 2020, has stamped its visa on KPP's offer document (visa n°20-510) and Antalis' reply document (visa n°20-511).

KPP's offer document and Antalis' reply document in connection with the Offer and other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Antalis and KPP are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Antalis (www.antalis.com), and can be obtained free of charge at Antalis' registered office (8, rue de Seine, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France).

Resumption of Antalis share trading

Antalis' shares, suspended from trading since 17 September 2020, will resume trading on Euronext Paris on 15 October 2020 at the opening of its session.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris : ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

