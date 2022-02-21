Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Antarctica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTGRAPHIC   INE414B01021

ANTARCTICA LIMITED

(ANTGRAPHIC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Australia pledges $578 million for surveillance, research in Antarctica

02/21/2022 | 05:53pm EST
The sun sets behind the coastline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, East Antarctica

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will spend just over A$804 million ($578 million) to buy drones and helicopters and set up mobile stations in Antarctica to strengthen Australia's national interests, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Morrison said the funding, to be used over the next 10 years, would bolster Australia's strategic and scientific capabilities as China looks to step up its presence in the frozen continent.

"The money we are investing ... will enable us to explore areas of East Antarctica's inland that no country has ever been able to reach before," Morrison said in a statement.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said in the statement that the funding will ensure Antarctica remained a place of science and conservation, and "free from conflict and which is protected from exploitation."

A Lowy Institute report last year said China wanted to benefit economically and potentially militarily from Antarctica and was "increasingly assertive", primarily over fisheries.

Drones and other surveillance vehicles will establish an "Antarctic eye" with integrated sensors and cameras feeding real-time information, Morrison said. Four new helicopters with a range of 550 kilometres (342 miles) will be procured, which can be launched from Australia's icebreaking ship, Nuyina.

The investment will also help support jobs back home with Australian businesses reaping the benefits of local procurement of supplies, said Morrison, trailing in opinion polls just months out from a federal election.

Australia's Antarctic operations currently include four permanent research stations in Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic. About 42% of the continent is claimed by Australia.

($1 = 1.3910 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 0,17 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2021 27,5 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 498x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antarctica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sailendra Nath Rakshit Chief Financial officer
Ruma Suchanti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sadananda Banerjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramesh Chandra Bhowmick Independent Non-Executive Director
Panchu Gopal Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARCTICA LIMITED12.50%4
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.51%18 101
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC0.68%14 221
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.05%14 004
WESTROCK COMPANY5.16%13 466
MONDI PLC5.37%12 677