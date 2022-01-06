Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Antarctica Limited
  News
  Summary
    ANTGRAPHIC   INE414B01021

ANTARCTICA LIMITED

(ANTGRAPHIC)
Summary 
Summary

Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after COVID outbreak

01/06/2022 | 12:32pm EST
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on board MS Roald Amundsen

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten will cut short a voyage in the Antarctica region following an outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, and the ship will return to port in Chile two days ahead of schedule, a spokesperson for Hurtigruten said.

The ship, carrying some 362 passengers and crew, had set out for an 18-day cruise from Punta Arenas in southern Chile and will now return to the same port.

The MS Roald Amundsen was also hit by a coronavirus outbreak in August 2020, in which dozens of passengers and crew tested positive, public health officials in Norway said at the time.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 0,17 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2021 27,5 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 498x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 3,65 M 3,64 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antarctica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sailendra Nath Rakshit Chief Financial officer
Ruma Suchanti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sadananda Banerjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramesh Chandra Bhowmick Independent Non-Executive Director
Panchu Gopal Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARCTICA LIMITED9.38%4
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.64%18 856
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC3.26%14 577
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.38%13 108
MONDI PLC2.35%12 295
WESTROCK COMPANY4.10%12 149