Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after COVID outbreak

Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, and the ship will return to port in Chile two days ahead of schedule, a spokesperson for Hurtigruten said.

The ship, carrying some 362 passengers and crew, had set out for an 18-day cruise from Punta Arenas in southern Chile and will now return to the same port.

The MS Roald Amundsen was also hit by a coronavirus outbreak in August 2020, in which dozens of passengers and crew tested positive, public health officials in Norway said at the time.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)