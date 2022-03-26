Is N. Korea's Kim courting the younger generation?

While it has sparked memes and remixes online, analyst said it is more of a way to highlight Kim's leadership and his involvement in missile development.

Hong Min is the director of the North Korean Research Division of Korea Institute for National Unification,

"Basically, the message is very much focused on Kim Jong Un's achievement and when you see the video, the whole thing is, I would say, more of a performance to talk about Kim Jong Un."

He added that the video could be targeting the country's young generation, who has been "secretly" consuming South Korean dramas and songs as well as those from the West.

But he said Kim's dignity might be compromised in the pursuit of viral fame.

"The young generation of North Korea is increasingly less dependent on the state and leaders compared to the past, so the video might have been produced in a more cheerful way on purpose to appeal to young people, but it seems that it might be backfiring."

Seoul-based website NK Pro said discrepancies in the imagery and video on state media suggested it may have been shot on different dates,

raising the possibility that North Korea is distorting details.

Some speculated whether the footage showed a previous generation of North Korean missile than the one Pyongyang claimed to have launched

But Hong said the attention and speculation of the video did not lessen North Korean threats.

The Japanese government said Thursday's launch is probably capable of hitting a 9000-mile range...

...which meant it could strike targets anywhere in the world barring a few countries in South America and parts of Antarctica.