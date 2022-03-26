Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Antarctica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTGRAPHIC   INE414B01021

ANTARCTICA LIMITED

(ANTGRAPHIC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/25 07:16:32 am EDT
1.55 INR   -3.13%
09:15aIs N. Korea's Kim courting the younger generation?
RE
03/25Thinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
03/25With largest test yet, N.Korea's ICBM program hits new heights
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Is N. Korea's Kim courting the younger generation?

03/26/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: This Hollywood-style video of a huge intercontinental ballistic missile launch, featuring leader Kim Jung Un was shown on North Korea state TV on Friday (March 25).

While it has sparked memes and remixes online, analyst said it is more of a way to highlight Kim's leadership and his involvement in missile development.

Hong Min is the director of the North Korean Research Division of Korea Institute for National Unification,

"Basically, the message is very much focused on Kim Jong Un's achievement and when you see the video, the whole thing is, I would say, more of a performance to talk about Kim Jong Un."

He added that the video could be targeting the country's young generation, who has been "secretly" consuming South Korean dramas and songs as well as those from the West.

But he said Kim's dignity might be compromised in the pursuit of viral fame.

"The young generation of North Korea is increasingly less dependent on the state and leaders compared to the past, so the video might have been produced in a more cheerful way on purpose to appeal to young people, but it seems that it might be backfiring."

Seoul-based website NK Pro said discrepancies in the imagery and video on state media suggested it may have been shot on different dates,

raising the possibility that North Korea is distorting details.

Some speculated whether the footage showed a previous generation of North Korean missile than the one Pyongyang claimed to have launched

But Hong said the attention and speculation of the video did not lessen North Korean threats.

The Japanese government said Thursday's launch is probably capable of hitting a 9000-mile range...

...which meant it could strike targets anywhere in the world barring a few countries in South America and parts of Antarctica.


© Reuters 2022
All news about ANTARCTICA LIMITED
09:15aIs N. Korea's Kim courting the younger generation?
RE
03/25Thinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
03/25With largest test yet, N.Korea's ICBM program hits new heights
RE
03/21New Zealand suspends Antarctic patrol ship project, cites COVID budget impact
RE
03/03IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
02/28Seals help Japanese researchers collect data under Antarctic ice
RE
02/01Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change
RE
01/19Antarctica Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Antarctica Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2021Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 0,17 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2021 27,5 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 498x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antarctica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARCTICA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sailendra Nath Rakshit Chief Financial officer
Ruma Suchanti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sadananda Banerjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramesh Chandra Bhowmick Independent Non-Executive Director
Panchu Gopal Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARCTICA LIMITED-3.13%3
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.40%17 433
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA14.68%14 528
WESTROCK COMPANY8.12%13 844
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-16.41%11 499
MONDI PLC-17.80%9 600