    ATRS   US0366421065

ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

(ATRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.560 USD   -0.54%
ANTARES PHARMA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Antares Pharma, Inc. - ATRS

05/05/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ATRS) to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HALO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Antares will receive only $5.60 in cash for each share of Antares that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-atrs/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


