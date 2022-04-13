Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Antares Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRS   US0366421065

ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

(ATRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 08:29:07 am EDT
5.565 USD   +48.80%
08:16aATRS STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Antares Pharma, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
06:18aHalozyme to Acquire Antares Pharma for $960 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATRS Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Antares Pharma, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

04/13/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for $5.60 per share in cash is fair to Antares Pharma shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Antares Pharma shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Antares Pharma and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Antares Pharma shareholders; (2) determine whether Halozyme is underpaying for Antares Pharma; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Antares Pharma shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Antares Pharma shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Antares Pharma shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANTARES PHARMA, INC.
08:16aATRS STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Antares Pharma, I..
BU
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
06:18aHalozyme to Acquire Antares Pharma for $960 Million
MT
06:12aJOHN RAINEY : Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Earnings
DJ
06:01aHalozyme to Acquire Antares Pharma to Create a Specialty Product and Drug Delivery Lead..
PR
03/30Antares Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of TLANDO, an Oral Treatment for Testosterone Rep..
AQ
03/30Lipocine announces its partner received fda approval of tlando
AQ
03/29Lipocine's Partner Company Secures US FDA Approval for Testosterone Replacement Therapy
MT
03/29Antares Pharma Gets FDA Approval for Testosterone Replacement Therapy
MT
03/29Antares Pharma, Inc. Receives FDA Approval of Tlando™
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTARES PHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 210 M - -
Net income 2022 13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 636 M 636 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ANTARES PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Antares Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARES PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,74 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert F. Apple President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard S. Jacob Independent Director
Peter C. Richardson Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Research
Patrick Madsen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES PHARMA, INC.4.76%636
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-15.88%208 779
MEDTRONIC PLC6.89%148 347
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.04%76 655
DEXCOM, INC.-8.66%48 124
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.05%39 285