Antares Pharma : to Participate in the H.C. Wainright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

ANTARES PHARMA TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 23RD

ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

EWING, NJ, September 8, 2021 - Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) ("the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate and host investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 13-15, 2021.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma's FDA-approved products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA® (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

