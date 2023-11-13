Antares Vision SpA is an Italy-based technology company, which provides vision control systems and traceability solutions and related services for the food, pharma, printing and glass markets. It designs, manufactures, installs and maintains serialization and inspection systems and machines, both stand-alone and integrated. The Company provides four kind of products: Track and Trace, Inspection Systems, Inspection Machines and Smart Data Management. The Track and Trace offering includes serialization modules, aggregation systems and a software suite. Inspection Systems provides inspection vision systems for monitor the product quality and for the inspection of finished packed products. Inspection Machines includes inspection machines for the verification of pharma products in production processes. Smart Data Management offers software systems for the management of the production line automation. The Company operates globally.