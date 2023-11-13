Stock AV ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
PDF Report : Antares Vision S.p.A.

Antares Vision S.p.A. Stock price

Equities

AV

IT0005366601

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:44:59 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Antares Vision S.p.A. After market 12:01:11 pm
2.875 EUR -2.71% 2.850 -0.87%
09:40am Piazza Affari in the green; banks lead AN
08:22am Indices expected up in wake of Asian rises AN
Financials

Sales 2023 * 246 M 263 M Sales 2024 * 273 M 292 M Capitalization 204 M 218 M
Net income 2023 * 4.00 M 4.28 M Net income 2024 * 15.00 M 16.05 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,15x
Net Debt 2023 * 79.70 M 85.30 M Net Debt 2024 * 51.25 M 54.85 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,93x
P/E ratio 2023 *
45,5x
P/E ratio 2024 *
13,1x
Employees 1,340
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 38.03%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Antares Vision S.p.A.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Antares Vision S.p.A.

Press releases Antares Vision S.p.A.

06 November - 9M / 3Q 2023 Financial Results Conference Call: 13 November PU
Antares Vision S p A : 13 September - Notice of Availability of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2023 PU
Antares Vision S p A : File PU
Antares Vision S p A : Risultati Finanziari 1H 2023 PU
Antares Vision S p A : 1H 2023 Financial Results PU
News in other languages on Antares Vision S.p.A.

Quotes and Performance

1 day-2.71%
1 week-1.37%
Current month+8.49%
1 month+1.05%
3 months-55.77%
6 months-59.79%
Current year-64.20%
Highs and lows

1 week
2.75
Extreme 2.75
3.14
1 month
2.45
Extreme 2.45
3.14
Current year
2.45
Extreme 2.45
8.93
1 year
2.45
Extreme 2.45
8.97
3 years
2.45
Extreme 2.45
14.00
5 years
2.45
Extreme 2.45
14.00
10 years
2.45
Extreme 2.45
14.00
ETFs positioned on Antares Vision S.p.A.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AMUNDI FTSE ITALIA PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Amundi FTSE Italia PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR
0.43% 133 M€ +6.76%
ISHARES FTSE ITALIA MID-SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap UCITS ETF - EUR
0.38% 28 M€ +5.56%
LYXOR FTSE ITALIA ALL CAP PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - ACC - EUR ETF Lyxor FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - EUR
0.08% 10 M€ +20.95%
ISHARES MSCI EMU SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF - EUR
0.04% 487 M€ +4.98%
LYXOR MSCI EMU SMALL CAP (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST - EUR ETF Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist - EUR
0.04% 191 M€ +5.78% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 2.875 -2.71% 146 950
23-11-10 2.955 -5.89% 489,011
23-11-09 3.140 +4.84% 266,087
23-11-08 2.995 +4.17% 176,108
23-11-07 2.875 -1.37% 151,792

Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 13, 2023 at 11:44 am EST

Company Profile

Antares Vision SpA is an Italy-based technology company, which provides vision control systems and traceability solutions and related services for the food, pharma, printing and glass markets. It designs, manufactures, installs and maintains serialization and inspection systems and machines, both stand-alone and integrated. The Company provides four kind of products: Track and Trace, Inspection Systems, Inspection Machines and Smart Data Management. The Track and Trace offering includes serialization modules, aggregation systems and a software suite. Inspection Systems provides inspection vision systems for monitor the product quality and for the inspection of finished packed products. Inspection Machines includes inspection machines for the verification of pharma products in production processes. Smart Data Management offers software systems for the management of the production line automation. The Company operates globally.
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Antares Vision S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2.955EUR
Average target price
5.900EUR
Spread / Average Target
+99.66%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A. Stock Antares Vision S.p.A.
-64.20% 218 M $
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+23.52% 64 966 M $
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+44.82% 53 889 M $
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+32.04% 27 664 M $
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
-3.48% 24 253 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-10.47% 23 737 M $
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+2.24% 23 135 M $
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
+3.40% 22 453 M $
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
-2.46% 18 414 M $
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-15.27% 16 908 M $
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
