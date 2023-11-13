Antares Vision S.p.A. Stock price
AV
IT0005366601
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|Sales 2023 *
|246 M 263 M
|Sales 2024 *
|273 M 292 M
|Capitalization
|204 M 218 M
|Net income 2023 *
|4.00 M 4.28 M
|Net income 2024 *
|15.00 M 16.05 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,15x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|79.70 M 85.30 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|51.25 M 54.85 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,93x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
45,5x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
13,1x
|Employees
|1,340
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|38.03%
Fundamentals
|1 day
|-2.71%
|1 week
|-1.37%
|Current month
|+8.49%
|1 month
|+1.05%
|3 months
|-55.77%
|6 months
|-59.79%
|Current year
|-64.20%
1 week
2.75
3.14
1 month
2.45
3.14
Current year
2.45
8.93
1 year
2.45
8.97
3 years
2.45
14.00
5 years
2.45
14.00
10 years
2.45
14.00
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.43%
|133 M€
|+6.76%
|0.38%
|28 M€
|+5.56%
|0.08%
|10 M€
|+20.95%
|0.04%
|487 M€
|+4.98%
|0.04%
|191 M€
|+5.78%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|2.875
|-2.71%
|146 950
|23-11-10
|2.955
|-5.89%
|489,011
|23-11-09
|3.140
|+4.84%
|266,087
|23-11-08
|2.995
|+4.17%
|176,108
|23-11-07
|2.875
|-1.37%
|151,792
Antares Vision SpA is an Italy-based technology company, which provides vision control systems and traceability solutions and related services for the food, pharma, printing and glass markets. It designs, manufactures, installs and maintains serialization and inspection systems and machines, both stand-alone and integrated. The Company provides four kind of products: Track and Trace, Inspection Systems, Inspection Machines and Smart Data Management. The Track and Trace offering includes serialization modules, aggregation systems and a software suite. Inspection Systems provides inspection vision systems for monitor the product quality and for the inspection of finished packed products. Inspection Machines includes inspection machines for the verification of pharma products in production processes. Smart Data Management offers software systems for the management of the production line automation. The Company operates globally.
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2.955EUR
Average target price
5.900EUR
Spread / Average Target
+99.66%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-64.20%
|218 M $
|+23.52%
|64 966 M $
|+44.82%
|53 889 M $
|+32.04%
|27 664 M $
|-3.48%
|24 253 M $
|-10.47%
|23 737 M $
|+2.24%
|23 135 M $
|+3.40%
|22 453 M $
|-2.46%
|18 414 M $
|-15.27%
|16 908 M $