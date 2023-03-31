Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Antares Vision S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-30 am EDT
6.380 EUR   +1.27%
03:44aAntares Vision S P A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022
PU
03:34aAntares Vision S P A : 31 March - Publication of Reports
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : 29 March - Deposit of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antares Vision S p A : 31 March - Publication of Reports

03/31/2023 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

REGISTERED OFFICE IN TRAVAGLIATO (BS), VIA DEL FERRO 16

SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL EURO 169,456.78

BRESCIA COMPANY REGISTER, TAX CODE AND VAT NO. 02890871201

PRESS RELEASE

The annual Financial Report and Documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2022 are made available to the public

Travagliato, 31 March 2023 - We hereby inform you that the following documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. (the Company), convened for 28 Aprile 2023 at 10:00 p.m. on single call are available on the Company's website www.antaresvisiongroup.com in the Investors section - Investor Relations - through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info Storage on the website www.1info.it:

  • 1. annual financial report as at 31 December 2022, together with the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Reports of the Independent Auditors;

  • 2. non-financial disclosure as set forth in Italian Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016;

  • 3. report on corporate governance and shareholding structure as at 31 December 2021;

  • 4. annual report on remuneration and compensation paid as at 31 December 2021.

We hereby inform that, pursuant to Article 77, paragraph 2-bis, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and Article 2429 of the Italian Civil Code, the summary schedules of the key figures of the latest financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries and associated companies are available to the public and copies will be sent to shareholders upon request.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.antaresvisiongroup.com and through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info Storage at www.1info.it.

Contacts

Antares Vision Group

Alessandro Baj Badino (Head of Investor Relations) Tel.: +39 030 72 83 500

E-mail: investors@antaresvision.com

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
03:44aAntares Vision S P A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022
PU
03:34aAntares Vision S P A : 31 March - Publication of Reports
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : 29 March - Deposit of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Information on Share Capital
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Notice of meeting - Extract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 20,5 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net Debt 2022 59,1 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 441 M 481 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Antares Vision S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 9,47 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A.-20.55%481
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer