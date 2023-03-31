Antares Vision S p A : 31 March - Publication of Reports

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

REGISTERED OFFICE IN TRAVAGLIATO (BS), VIA DEL FERRO 16

SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL EURO 169,456.78

BRESCIA COMPANY REGISTER, TAX CODE AND VAT NO. 02890871201

PRESS RELEASE

The annual Financial Report and Documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2022 are made available to the public

Travagliato, 31 March 2023 - We hereby inform you that the following documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. (the Company), convened for 28 Aprile 2023 at 10:00 p.m. on single call are available on the Company's website www.antaresvisiongroup.com in the Investors section - Investor Relations - through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info Storage on the website www.1info.it:

1. annual financial report as at 31 December 2022, together with the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Reports of the Independent Auditors;

2. non-financial disclosure as set forth in Italian Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016;

3. report on corporate governance and shareholding structure as at 31 December 2021;

4. annual report on remuneration and compensation paid as at 31 December 2021.

We hereby inform that, pursuant to Article 77, paragraph 2-bis, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and Article 2429 of the Italian Civil Code, the summary schedules of the key figures of the latest financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries and associated companies are available to the public and copies will be sent to shareholders upon request.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.antaresvisiongroup.com and through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info Storage at www.1info.it.

Contacts

Antares Vision Group

Alessandro Baj Badino (Head of Investor Relations) Tel.: +39 030 72 83 500

E-mail: investors@antaresvision.com