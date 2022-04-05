Antares Vision S p A : AV Group - Consolidated and Statutory Financial Statement 2021.pdf

Antares Vision S.p.A.

Registered office: Via del Ferro 16, Travagliato (BS), Italy

Authorised share capital Euro 171,806 subscribed and paid up for Euro 169,453

Brescia Companies Register, Tax Code and VAT no. 02890871201

Chamber of Commerce REA no. 000000523277

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31/12/2021

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

Dear Shareholders,

With this document, we submit the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021 (hereinafter also referred to as "Financial statements") of the group of companies ("Antares Vision Group" or the "Group") headed up by Antares Vision S.p.A. (the "Parent Company"), consisting of the statement of financial position, income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in shareholders' equity, cash flow statement and explanatory notes.

In it we explain our business activities, show the results, consolidated financial position and cash flow and point out the most significant facts that characterised the operations of the Antares Vision Group during 2021; we also provide you with information about the main events that took place after the end of the period.

Please refer to the notes for an analysis of the Group's main risks and how they are managed.

Business activities

Antares Vision Group is a technological partner of excellence in digitalization and innovation for businesses and institutions, to guarantee the safety of products and people, the competitiveness of businesses and protection of the planet. Antares Vision Group is the technological enabler of supply chain transparency and sustainable transition, to protect business competitiveness and each country's distinctive characteristics. It offers a unique and complete ecosystem of technologies for product quality control (inspection systems and machines) and product traceability along the supply chain (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated management of production and supply chain data, also through the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Antares Vision Group is active in the life sciences sector (pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices and hospitals), in food and beverage, in cosmetics and with potential to expand into other sectors. World leader in drug traceability, it has been providing the main world manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and various government authorities with solutions to monitor the supply chain and validate the authenticity of products.

Corporate bodies

Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. held on 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) appointed a Board of Directors consisting of nine members, which will remain in office for three years, i.e. up to the date of approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Board of Directors Office Name and surname Chairman and CEO Emidio Zorzella* CEO Massimo Bonardi* Director with powers Alioscia Berto* Director Fabio Forestelli** Director Martina Paola Alessandra Monico*** Director Marco Claudio Vitale **** Director Fiammetta Roccia*** Director Cristina Spagna **** Director Fabiola Mascardi ****

*Executive

** Executive with powers in the subsidiary FT System S.r.l.

*** Non-executive and non-independent.

**** Non-executive and independent.

Board of Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. held on 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) appointed a Board of Statutory Auditors consisting of three acting members and two alternate members, which will remain in office for three years, i.e. up to the date of approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Board of Statutory Auditors Office Name and surname Chairman Enrico Broli Acting Auditor Germano Giancarli Acting Auditor Stefania Bettoni Alternate Auditor Paolo Belleri Alternate Auditor Ramona Corti

Board Committees

On 22 February 2021, subject to the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan, the Board of Directors followed the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code approved by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and appointed a Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee consisting of three non-executive, independent directors, two of whom have adequate knowledge and experience in accounting, finance and risk management.

Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee * Office Name and surname Chairman Marco Claudio Vitale** Member Cristina Spagna Member Fabiola Mascardi**

* The functions and duties regarding related-party transactions have also been assigned to the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee.

** Director with adequate knowledge and experience in accounting, finance and risk management.

On 22 February 2021, subject to the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan, the Board of Directors followed the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code approved by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and appointed a Nominations and Remuneration Committee consisting of three non-executive, independent directors, one of whom has adequate knowledge and experience in finance and remuneration policies.

Nominations and Remuneration Committee Office Name and surname Chairman Cristina Spagna* Member Marco Claudio Vitale Member Fabiola Mascardi

* Director with adequate knowledge and experience in financial matters and remuneration policies.

Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board was appointed on 29 March 2021 and will remain in office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Supervisory Board Office Name and surname Chairman Francesco Menini Internal Member Martina Monico Internal Member Silvia Baresi

Independent auditors

On 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) the Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. appointed EY S.p.A., with registered office in Via Meravigli 12, Milan, registered in the Companies Register of Milan, registration number and tax code 00434000584, R.E.A. 606158, VAT number 00891231003 and under no. 70945 of the Register of Legal Auditors at the Ministry of Economy and Finance pursuant to art. 6 et seq. of Legislative Decree no. 39/2010, as amended by Legislative Decree no. 135/2016, as the company appointed to audit the accounts for the financial years from 2021 to 2029.

Scope of consolidation

At the year-end, the scope of consolidation was made up as follows:

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION Name Headquarters Currency Direct parent company Direct investment Indirect investment Antares Vision Inc. New York, USA USD Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision North America LLC New Jersey, USA USD Antares Vision Inc. America 100.00% 100.00% Imago Technologies GmbH Friedberg, Germany EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda Sao Paulo, Brazil BRL Antares Vision S.p.A. 99.99% Legg System Ltda Sao Paulo, Brazil BRL Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda 99.99% 99.99% T2 SOFTWARE Sao Paulo, Brazil BRL Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda 51.00% 50.99% Pharmatrack Sistemas Ltda Sao Paulo, Brazil BRL T2 SOFTWARE 73.00% 37.23% Antares Vision France Sas Rillieux-la-Pape, France EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision Ireland Ltd Galway, Ireland EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision Rus OOO Moscow, Russia RUB Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision Asia Pacific Ltd Hong Kong HKD Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision (Shenzhen) International Trading Co., LTD Shenzhen, China CNY Antares Vision Asia Pacific Ltd 100.00% 100.00% FT System S.r.l. Piacenza, Italy EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% FT System North America LLC Massachusetts, USA USD FT System S.r.l. 100.00% 100.00% FT Hexagon Challes les Eaux, France EUR FT System S.r.l. 100.00% 100.00% Pen-Tec S.r.l. Parma, Italy EUR FT System S.r.l. 100.00% 100.00% Tecnel S.r.l. Parma, Italy EUR FT System S.r.l. 100.00% 100.00% Tradeticity d.o.o Zagreb, Croatia HRK Antares Vision S.p.A. 82.80% Tradeticity Service d.o.o Belgrade, Serbia RSD Tradeticity d.o.o 100.00% 82.80% Convel S.r.l. Vicenza, Italy EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Antares Vision Germany Friedberg, Germany EUR Antares Vision S.p.A. 100.00% Innovative Marking Digital Solutions London, UK GBP Antares Vision S.p.A. 70.00% Applied Vision Corporation * Ohio, USA USD Antares Vision Inc. America 100.00% 100.00% rfXcel Corporation Delaware, USA USD Antares Vision Inc. America 100.00% 100.00% rfXcel Limited UK GBP rfXcel Corporation 100.00% 100.00% rfXcel LLC Russia RUB rfXcel Corporation 100.00% 100.00% Antares Vision India Private Limited Mumbai, India INR Antares Vision S.p.A. 99.998% FT System S.r.l. 0.002% Markirovka As a Service Russia RUB Innovative Marketing Digital Solutions (IMDS) Uk Ltd 100.00% 70.00%

* The merger between Applied Vision Holdings Corporation, Applied Vision Corporation and Applied Vision Services Corporation took effect during the first half of 2021.

Please refer to the notes for a more detailed description of the changes in the scope of consolidation compared with 31 December 2020.