ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
Antares Vision S p A : AV Group - Consolidated and Statutory Financial Statement 2021.pdf

04/05/2022
Antares Vision S.p.A.

Registered office: Via del Ferro 16, Travagliato (BS), Italy

Authorised share capital Euro 171,806 subscribed and paid up for Euro 169,453

Brescia Companies Register, Tax Code and VAT no. 02890871201

Chamber of Commerce REA no. 000000523277

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31/12/2021

REPORT ON OPERATIONS

Dear Shareholders,

With this document, we submit the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021 (hereinafter also referred to as "Financial statements") of the group of companies ("Antares Vision Group" or the "Group") headed up by Antares Vision S.p.A. (the "Parent Company"), consisting of the statement of financial position, income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in shareholders' equity, cash flow statement and explanatory notes.

In it we explain our business activities, show the results, consolidated financial position and cash flow and point out the most significant facts that characterised the operations of the Antares Vision Group during 2021; we also provide you with information about the main events that took place after the end of the period.

Please refer to the notes for an analysis of the Group's main risks and how they are managed.

Business activities

Antares Vision Group is a technological partner of excellence in digitalization and innovation for businesses and institutions, to guarantee the safety of products and people, the competitiveness of businesses and protection of the planet. Antares Vision Group is the technological enabler of supply chain transparency and sustainable transition, to protect business competitiveness and each country's distinctive characteristics. It offers a unique and complete ecosystem of technologies for product quality control (inspection systems and machines) and product traceability along the supply chain (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated management of production and supply chain data, also through the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Antares Vision Group is active in the life sciences sector (pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices and hospitals), in food and beverage, in cosmetics and with potential to expand into other sectors. World leader in drug traceability, it has been providing the main world manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and various government authorities with solutions to monitor the supply chain and validate the authenticity of products.

Corporate bodies

Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. held on 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) appointed a Board of Directors consisting of nine members, which will remain in office for three years, i.e. up to the date of approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Board of Directors

Office

Name and surname

Chairman and CEO

Emidio Zorzella*

CEO

Massimo Bonardi*

Director with powers

Alioscia Berto*

Director

Fabio Forestelli**

Director

Martina Paola Alessandra Monico***

Director

Marco Claudio Vitale ****

Director

Fiammetta Roccia***

Director

Cristina Spagna ****

Director

Fabiola Mascardi ****

*Executive

** Executive with powers in the subsidiary FT System S.r.l.

*** Non-executive and non-independent.

**** Non-executive and independent.

Board of Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. held on 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) appointed a Board of Statutory Auditors consisting of three acting members and two alternate members, which will remain in office for three years, i.e. up to the date of approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Board of Statutory Auditors

Office

Name and surname

Chairman

Enrico Broli

Acting Auditor

Germano Giancarli

Acting Auditor

Stefania Bettoni

Alternate Auditor

Paolo Belleri

Alternate Auditor

Ramona Corti

Board Committees

On 22 February 2021, subject to the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan, the Board of Directors followed the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code approved by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and appointed a Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee consisting of three non-executive, independent directors, two of whom have adequate knowledge and experience in accounting, finance and risk management.

Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee *

Office

Name and surname

Chairman

Marco Claudio Vitale**

Member

Cristina Spagna

Member

Fabiola Mascardi**

* The functions and duties regarding related-party transactions have also been assigned to the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee.

** Director with adequate knowledge and experience in accounting, finance and risk management.

On 22 February 2021, subject to the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan, the Board of Directors followed the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code approved by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and appointed a Nominations and Remuneration Committee consisting of three non-executive, independent directors, one of whom has adequate knowledge and experience in finance and remuneration policies.

Nominations and Remuneration Committee

Office

Name and surname

Chairman

Cristina Spagna*

Member

Marco Claudio Vitale

Member

Fabiola Mascardi

* Director with adequate knowledge and experience in financial matters and remuneration policies.

Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board was appointed on 29 March 2021 and will remain in office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2023.

Supervisory Board

Office

Name and surname

Chairman

Francesco Menini

Internal Member

Martina Monico

Internal Member

Silvia Baresi

Independent auditors

On 22 February 2021 (with effect from the starting date of trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario, now Euronext Star Milan) the Shareholders' Meeting of Antares Vision S.p.A. appointed EY S.p.A., with registered office in Via Meravigli 12, Milan, registered in the Companies Register of Milan, registration number and tax code 00434000584, R.E.A. 606158, VAT number 00891231003 and under no. 70945 of the Register of Legal Auditors at the Ministry of Economy and Finance pursuant to art. 6 et seq. of Legislative Decree no. 39/2010, as amended by Legislative Decree no. 135/2016, as the company appointed to audit the accounts for the financial years from 2021 to 2029.

Scope of consolidation

At the year-end, the scope of consolidation was made up as follows:

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

Name

Headquarters

Currency

Direct parent company

Direct investment

Indirect investment

Antares Vision Inc.

New York, USA

USD

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision North America LLC

New Jersey, USA

USD

Antares Vision Inc. America

100.00%

100.00%

Imago Technologies GmbH

Friedberg, Germany

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda

Sao Paulo, Brazil

BRL

Antares Vision S.p.A.

99.99%

Legg System Ltda

Sao Paulo, Brazil

BRL

Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda

99.99%

99.99%

T2 SOFTWARE

Sao Paulo, Brazil

BRL

Antares Vision do Brasil Ltda

51.00%

50.99%

Pharmatrack Sistemas Ltda

Sao Paulo, Brazil

BRL

T2 SOFTWARE

73.00%

37.23%

Antares Vision France Sas

Rillieux-la-Pape, France

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision Ireland Ltd

Galway, Ireland

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision Rus OOO

Moscow, Russia

RUB

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision Asia Pacific Ltd

Hong Kong

HKD

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision (Shenzhen) International Trading Co., LTD

Shenzhen, China

CNY

Antares Vision Asia Pacific Ltd

100.00%

100.00%

FT System S.r.l.

Piacenza, Italy

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

FT System North America LLC

Massachusetts, USA

USD

FT System S.r.l.

100.00%

100.00%

FT Hexagon

Challes les Eaux, France

EUR

FT System S.r.l.

100.00%

100.00%

Pen-Tec S.r.l.

Parma, Italy

EUR

FT System S.r.l.

100.00%

100.00%

Tecnel S.r.l.

Parma, Italy

EUR

FT System S.r.l.

100.00%

100.00%

Tradeticity d.o.o

Zagreb, Croatia

HRK

Antares Vision S.p.A.

82.80%

Tradeticity Service d.o.o

Belgrade, Serbia

RSD

Tradeticity d.o.o

100.00%

82.80%

Convel S.r.l.

Vicenza, Italy

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Antares Vision Germany

Friedberg, Germany

EUR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

100.00%

Innovative Marking Digital Solutions

London, UK

GBP

Antares Vision S.p.A.

70.00%

Applied Vision Corporation *

Ohio, USA

USD

Antares Vision Inc. America

100.00%

100.00%

rfXcel Corporation

Delaware, USA

USD

Antares Vision Inc. America

100.00%

100.00%

rfXcel Limited

UK

GBP

rfXcel Corporation

100.00%

100.00%

rfXcel LLC

Russia

RUB

rfXcel Corporation

100.00%

100.00%

Antares Vision India Private Limited

Mumbai, India

INR

Antares Vision S.p.A.

99.998%

FT System S.r.l.

0.002%

Markirovka As a Service

Russia

RUB

Innovative Marketing Digital Solutions (IMDS) Uk Ltd

100.00%

70.00%

* The merger between Applied Vision Holdings Corporation, Applied Vision Corporation and Applied Vision Services Corporation took effect during the first half of 2021.

Please refer to the notes for a more detailed description of the changes in the scope of consolidation compared with 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
