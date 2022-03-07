Antares Vision S p A : AVG - Consolidated Reesults as at 31 December 2021.pdf

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 ORDERS UP BY +22% LFL VS. FY20 REVENUES €179M, +48% (+13% LFL) VS. FY 20 ADJUSTED EBITDA1 €43.5M, +48% VS. FY 2020, PROFITABILITY AT 24.3% NET DEBT2 €19M DOWN VS. €29M YE 2020 FY 2022 OUTLOOK: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP BY BETWEEN +12% AND +18% WITH IMPROVED PROFITABILITY Travagliato (Brescia), 7 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Antares Vision Group - Italian multinational, leading provider of Track & Trace and inspection systems, which guarantee the transparency of products and supply chains through integrated data management - today approved the draft separate and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021. Emidio Zorzella, Chairman and Joint-CEOof Antares Vision Group, commented as follows: "Despite the still difficult context due to the Pandemic and to the continuing state of emergency, 2021 was a year of significant growth for the group in terms of results, boosting the range of solutions, brand awareness, extending the scope and strengthening the financial structure; all of this was made possible thanks to the daily contribution of over 1,000 people, who represent the group's human capital. The Track & Trace product evolved towards an integrated offer with greater profit margins (first installation, Smart Data/SaaS and Services), completely offsetting the lower profitability of recent acquisitions, which today only partly benefit from the expected synergies. In 2022, we expect a double-digit growth in revenues and an improvement in profitability; this will be achieved thanks to the transformation of the Group into an entity that is increasingly geared towards SaaS and to the management of data and services, as well as developing Track & Trace solutions even in the FMCG segment, which will lay more foundations for the generation of recurring revenues and higher profit margins, following the initial introduction of the hardware." Massimo Bonardi, Joint-CEO of Antares Vision Group, commented: "The Group will continue to pursue its growth strategy with a view to consolidating its leadership, This will be obtain thanks to a newly organised group and a unique and distinctive positioning of its ecosystem, through the integration and interconnection of different technologies, is able to manage all supply chain data: from raw materials, through production and distribution, to the final consumer, to guarantee transparency to all players of the supply chain". Adjusted by the extraordinary costs relating to the translisting, to acquisitions and to the write-down of pre-acquisition rfxcel receivables Adjusted for the effect of the mark-to-market valuation of warrants and excluding the fair value measurement of the derivatives

PRESS RELEASE ANALYSIS OF 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS ORDERS In 2021, the Antares Vision Group recorded a 22% increase in orders against 2020 (Like-for Like or "L4L" scope of consolidation). In particular, the Life Science sector posted a 24% rise in orders, while the Fast Moving Consumer Goods ("FMCG") recorded an increase of 19%. All of the product lines recorded double digit growth rates; more specifically, first installation Track & Trace (L1-L3) solutions posted an increase of over 30% in orders collected. CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER In 2021, the Group recorded net consolidated revenues of €179.0 million, up +48.0% against the consolidated results for 2020 and +13% L4L. Revenues by Geography - FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group Revenues by Geography 4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group In terms of revenue growth by geography, all areas recorded significant increases, with the exception of Europe (excluding Italy), which suffered a sharp drop in sales in Eastern Europe, which in 2020 had benefited from the entry into force of track & trace regulations for pharmaceuticals in Russia. Italy's growth was due to inspection solutions for quality and service control, while the Americas, Asia and Middle East-Africa, in addition to the growth of the FMCG sector, started to benefit from the entry into force of regulations on pharmaceutical product traceability: Brazil, aggregation and traceability in 2022, United States, aggregation in 2023, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Indonesia, traceability in 2024 and the "Made in China 2025" programme.

PRESS RELEASE In 4Q 2021, the group's L4L revenues rose more than in FY20 (+17.6% vs. +12.7%), thanks above all to an acceleration in the Americas, due mainly to the entry into force of regulations on pharmaceutical product traceability in Brazil and the United States and to a boost in revenues recorded by rfxcel in the last quarter. With regard to revenues by sector, in 4Q 2021, the Life Science sector rose by 21.8% L4L, bringing overall growth in FY 2021 to 8.3% compared to the 2020 figures L4L, and to 23.2% against consolidated figures for 2020, boosting growth by 2.8% in 9M 2021, on a like-for-like basis. The improvement was led by Smart Data/SaaS (+66.1% vs. L4L 2020), Services (+21.9%) and Inspection (+46.4%, driven by inspection machines). Only first installation Track & Trace recorded a slowdown (-26.0%), insofar as for the whole of last year and in 4Q in particular, a peak was recorded due to the entry into force of pharmaceutical tracing in December 2020. In any event, overall Track Trace posted performance in line with the previous year, recovering the downtrend recorded up until 9M 2021 (-7.7% L4L), thanks to a 4Q up by 17.5% (led by Smart Data/SaaS with a +120.6%). This confirms the positive transformation of Track & Trace from a first installation business to a recurring business with high profit margins (represented by Smart Data/SaaS and Services), which in 2021 generated 35% (45% in 4Q) of the turnover of the Life Science sector. Note that in 2018, recurring business represented less than 7% of the Life Science turnover. Revenues by sector - Life Science / FMCG - FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group. Revenues by sector - Life Science performance vs. FMCG - FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group.

PRESS RELEASE Revenues by sector - Life Science / FMCG - 4Q 2021 vs. 4Q 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group. Revenues by sector - Life Science performance vs. FMCG - FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Source: Antares Vision Group. With regard to the FMCG sector, a 20.8% increase was recorded in 2021, on a L4L basis, and of 120.0% on a consolidated basis, due to the growth of all product lines. More specifically, Track & Trace as a whole rose by 84.3% against 2020 L4L, substantially fivefold compared to the final figures for last year and, with important projects in the pipeline, it is starting to take on a tangible dimension. The fall in first installation Track & Trace in 4Q is due to the postponement of a project in the beverage segment to FY 2022. In FY2021, the FMCG sector generated 38% of consolidated sales, compared to 35% in FY 2020 L4L. In terms of products, the significant growth in Services, Smart Data/SaaS and Inspection, both against the consolidated figures for FY2020 and with respect to the Like-for-Like figures, more than offset the fall recorded in first installation Track & Trace solutions.