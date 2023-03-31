Antares Vision S p A : Consolidated Audit Report

Antares Vision S.p.A.

Consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022

Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010, and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

(Translation from the original Italian text)

To the Shareholders of

Antares Vision S.p.A.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Antares Vision Group (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated cash flows statement for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of Antares Vision S.p.A. in accordance with the regulations and standards on ethics and independence applicable to audits of financial statements under Italian Laws. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We identified the following key audit matters:

Key Audit Matter

Audit Response

Valuation of goodwill

The goodwill balance reported on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 amounts to Euro 160.2 million, and is allocated to the Antares Vision Cash Generating Unit (CGU) represented by the Antares Vision Group.

The processes and the valuation techniques used to determine the recoverable amount of the CGU, in terms of value in use, are based on complex assumptions that, by their nature, involve management judgement, particularly for the estimating cash flows forecasts included in the business plan, the normalized cash flows used to calculate the terminal value and the growth and discount rates applied.

Considering the level of management judgement and complexity of the assumptions adopted in the assessment of the recoverable amount of goodwill, we determined that this area represents a key audit matter.

The goodwill required disclosures are reported in the paragraph "Goodwill" and in the note 2. "Goodwill".

Our audit procedures in response to the key audit matter included, among others:

• assessing of the Purchase Price Allocation processes carried out following the acquisitions performed by the Group;

• Gained an understanding of the relevant controls over the process for determining the recoverable amount of the goodwill;

• Assessed the correctness of the perimeter considered in the identification of the CGU;

• Assessed the reasonableness of the forecasted cash flows for the period covered by the business plan (2023-2025) and the reasonableness of the assumption used to determine the normalized cash flows on which the terminal value is based;

• Assessed the coherence of the forecasted cash flows adopted for the CGU and the business plan for the period 2023-2025;

• Assessed the long period growth rate and discount rate assumed by management.

In performing our audit procedures, we involved EY internal valuation specialists who performed an independent recalculation and a sensitivity analysis of main assumptions, in order to determine any significant impacts on the valuation of the recoverable amount. Lastly, we evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosure included in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

Revenue recognition

The consolidated financial statements of Antares Vision Group include revenue from contract with customers for Euro 224.1 million.

The Group subscribes certain contracts with customers that may include the obligation toOur audit procedures in response to the key audit matter included, among others:

• analysis of the process put in place by the

Group and the relevant controls surrounding the revenue recognition process;

deliver machinery and software, to allow the use of software and provide implementation, support and other professional services or to provide installation and support services. The processes and the valuation techniques used to determine the recognition of the revenue from contracts with customers, including the identification of the performance obligations and the relevant consideration, are based on complex assumptions that, by their nature, involve management judgement. Considering the level of management judgement and complexity of the assumptions adopted in the revenue recognition for these contracts, we determined that this area represents a key audit matter.

The relevant disclosure is reported in the paragraph "Revenue from contracts with customers" and in the note 26. "Revenue".

• testing of a sample of contracts, including the understanding of the contract, the assessment of the identification of the performance obligation and the related criteria for the recognition of revenues, the assessment on the amount of revenue recognized and the testing of the clerical accuracy of the accruals.

Lastly, we evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosure included in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

Responsibilities of Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005, and, within the terms provided by the law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and, when preparing the consolidated financial statements, for the appropriateness of the going concern assumption, and for appropriate disclosure thereof. The Directors prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis unless they either intend to liquidate the Parent Company Antares Vision S.p.A. or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The statutory audit committee ("Collegio Sindacale") is responsible, within the terms provided by the law, for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia), we have exercised professional judgment and maintained professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition:

 we have identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

 we have obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control;

 we have evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors;

 we have concluded on the appropriateness of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to consider this matter in forming our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;

 we have evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

 we have obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We have communicated with those charged with governance, identified at an appropriate level as required by ISA Italia, regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We have provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with the ethical and independence requirements applicable in Italy, and we have communicated them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, the actions taken to eliminate relevant risks or the safeguard measures applied.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we have determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We have described these matters in our auditor's report.

Additional information pursuant to article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/14

