Antares Vision S p A : Download file AVG_PR_APPLIED-VISION_GCA_ENG.pdf

APPLIED VISION, PART OF ANTARES VISION GROUP, HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR MAJOR INSTALLATIONS BY GCA IN TURKEY WITH VOLCANO® GLASS INSPECTION SYSTEMS
Applied Vision continues its strategic growth into the glass container market with advanced glass
inspection technologies and industry-leadingafter-sales and customer support.
Akron (Ohio, USA), January 25, 2022 - Applied Vision Corporation, part of Antares Vision Group, today announced that it will install its Volcano® Glass Inspection Systems at GCA's new furnace projects in 2022. GCA, based in Kutahya, Turkey, will use Applied Vision's Volcano® systems to inspect the sealing surface, base and sidewall of their glass containers.
"We chose Applied Vision for these projects not only because of their leading edge technologies, but also their responsiveness to our needs as a consistent and growing glassmaker," said Dr Abdullah Gayret, general manager of GCA.
"GCA has been instrumental and such a positive influence on the evolution of our Volcano® product family," said Jeff Hartung, Applied Vision's vice president, sales and customer service. "We have been able to translate their technical needs and feedback into value by adding machine functionality in order for both GCA and Applied Vision to benefit. This technical partnership continues to grow through these new, large scale projects, as this is our third and largest project in three years with GCA. We are very appreciative of GCA's partnership that has been built over the past years and will continue into the future."
ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP
Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, businesscompetitiveness and environmental protection.
Antares Vision Group is a technological enabler of supply chain transparency and of sustainabletransition, to protect business competitiveness and the uniqueness of each country.
It provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-endproduct traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated data, production and supply chain management, also achieved through the application of artificial intelligence and the use ofblockchains.
Antares Vision Group is active in the Life Science sector (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals), in the beverage, food and cosmetics industries, and has potential in other sectors. The world leader in Track&Trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides the major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market), and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of the MTA (Electronic equity market), Antares Vision Group
recorded a turnover of Euro 162 million in 2020, operates in 60 countries, employs around 1000 peopleand has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners.
www.antaresvision.com
www.antaresvisiongroup.com
ABOUT APPLIED VISION CORPORATION
Applied Vision, headquartered in Akron, Ohio and a member of Antares Vision Group, has been a leading provider in machine vision inspection systems for the glass and metal food and beverage container industries for over 20 years.
Driven by technological innovation and ease of use, Applied Vision has set global standards for the design, manufacture and service of machine vision inspection systems, worldwide. Applied Vision has sales and service offices in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. To learn more, visit appliedvision.com.
ABOUT GCA
Having been established in 2015, GCA keeps Gürok Holding's 25 years of glassware production experience and qualification in glass packaging industry with an innovative approach. GCA keeps on its efforts to become one of the most-preferred actors of the glass packaging sector in the international arena by achieving significant successes not only at home but also around the world. It exports to more than 40 countries, especially the Middle East, European and African countries.
GCA successfully carries out projects that will carry the glass packaging industry in Turkey a step forward thanks to its effective and sustainable R&D studies. Besides its high-quality and safe production, it undertakes to always give particular importance to respect for environment and human and to add value to its customers and domestic economy by considering its customers as a "Business Partner".
Having been honored with national and global design wards by making a difference in the sector, GCA takes a global role in the sector with its membership and contributions to the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE) working for the development of the glass packaging industry globally. Working in accordance with ISO 9001 Quality Management System and BRC / IoP Product Safety Management Systems in all its processes from design to sales and marketing activities, GCA is one of the major actors in the glass packaging industry of Turkey caring about eco-friendly production, approaching the concept of recycling with great sensitivity, carrying out various projects to protect the nature and supporting international projects.
At the GCA production facilities located in Kütahya Organized Industrial Site, each stage from production processes to quality control and packaging processes is carried out with the latest technology and full automation systems. Always foreseeing the future and also investing in the future, GCA has designed the infrastructure of its production facility in such a way that enables production with more than one glass production furnace. Thanks to its new furnace investment in 2021, GCA has almost doubled its capacity.
