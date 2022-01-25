Antares Vision S p A : Download file AVG_PR_APPLIED-VISION_GCA_ENG.pdf

PRESS RELEASE

APPLIED VISION, PART OF ANTARES VISION GROUP, HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR MAJOR INSTALLATIONS BY GCA IN TURKEY WITH VOLCANO® GLASS INSPECTION SYSTEMS

Applied Vision continues its strategic growth into the glass container market with advanced glass

inspection technologies and industry-leadingafter-sales and customer support.

Akron (Ohio, USA), January 25, 2022 - Applied Vision Corporation, part of Antares Vision Group, today announced that it will install its Volcano® Glass Inspection Systems at GCA's new furnace projects in 2022. GCA, based in Kutahya, Turkey, will use Applied Vision's Volcano® systems to inspect the sealing surface, base and sidewall of their glass containers.

"We chose Applied Vision for these projects not only because of their leading edge technologies, but also their responsiveness to our needs as a consistent and growing glassmaker," said Dr Abdullah Gayret, general manager of GCA.

"GCA has been instrumental and such a positive influence on the evolution of our Volcano® product family," said Jeff Hartung, Applied Vision's vice president, sales and customer service. "We have been able to translate their technical needs and feedback into value by adding machine functionality in order for both GCA and Applied Vision to benefit. This technical partnership continues to grow through these new, large scale projects, as this is our third and largest project in three years with GCA. We are very appreciative of GCA's partnership that has been built over the past years and will continue into the future."

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, businesscompetitiveness and environmental protection.

Antares Vision Group is a technological enabler of supply chain transparency and of sustainabletransition, to protect business competitiveness and the uniqueness of each country.

It provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-endproduct traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated data, production and supply chain management, also achieved through the application of artificial intelligence and the use ofblockchains.

Antares Vision Group is active in the Life Science sector (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals), in the beverage, food and cosmetics industries, and has potential in other sectors. The world leader in Track&Trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides the major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.

