Antares Vision, warrants are not exercisable in February
AN
Antares Vision implements technology for supply chain transparency
AN
Antares Vision warrants are not exercisable in January
AN
Antares Vision S p A : GROUP ACQUIRES 30% OF PYGSA AND SIGNS AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE SPANISH AND PORTUGUESE MARKETS

02/08/2023 | 02:34am EST
ANTARES VISION GROUP ACQUIRES 30% OF PYGSA AND SIGNS AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE SPANISH AND PORTUGUESE MARKETS

Travagliato (Brescia), 08 February 2023 - Antares Vision Group, Italian multinational, leading provider in Track & Trace systems and quality control, which guarantee the transparency of products and supply chains through integrated data management, announces that it has signed today a binding agreement to acquire 30% of PYGSA Sistemas Y Applicaciones SL ("PYGSA") through its subsidiary company FT System. Simultaneously, AV Group also signed an agreement with the Spanish company for the exclusive distribution of its solutions in Spain, in all relevant sectors (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and in Portugal for Food & Beverage only.

PYGSA was founded in 2008 by Guillermo José Gimeno and Pedro Chillarón, with over 20 years of extensive experience in product inspection technologies for quality control. Based in Valencia, the Company is currently wholly owned by Guillermo Jose Gimeno, one of the two founders. PYGSA is comprised by three companies: Sistemas Tecnicos de Vision S.L., Investigaciones Y Control s.l.u., and Talleres Ferragut S.L.

"With this operation, the aim is to strengthen our presence in Spain, a strategic market with high potential, and to expand our service and our local technical support in order to guarantee our customers speed and reliability, which are essential today to build effective and strong relationships." - says Fabio Forestelli, CEO of FT System and Board Member of Antares Vision Group - "Furthermore, this operation marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration, and the establishment of a reference technological hub for the quality and transparency of products and supply chains, as well as efficiency in production processes. From today all Spanish customers will be able to benefit from the technological solutions of Antares Vision Group, as well as those of PYGSA."

"This alliance with Antares Vision Group undoubtedly represents a great opportunity, since on the one hand it allows us to offer Antares Vision Group customers (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages), users of FT System and Antares Vision technologies, a local technical service, with specialized personnel and wide experience in artificial vision systems control, and on the other hand, it offers PYGSA GROUP the possibility of expanding the technological portfolio it offers to its customers, and of establishing the company as an international benchmark for the sector." - says Guillermo José Gimeno, CEO of PYGSA.

Furthermore, the operation will allow to increase production capacity in specific markets; enhance the development of innovative solutions, including customised ones; develop an international R&D team through collaboration with universities and research institutes (PYGSA's 3 operational offices are in the top 3 Spanish university cities); increase know-how as a technological hub for quality control in food & beverage, in software solutions for the production line efficiency and in general.

The collaboration will already be active at the Enomaq fair, on February 14th in Zaragoza, where PYGSA and Antares Vision Group, with FT System technologies, will be present together.

Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2022 47,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 580 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 38,0%
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
