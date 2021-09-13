Antares Vision S p A : PR - AVG Consolidated results at 30 June 2021.

PRESS RELEASE ANTARES VISION GROUP: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 ORDERS UP BY +18% REVENUES €75.5M, +30% VS. 1H 2020 EBITDA €14.5M, PROFITABILITY AT 19.2% NET DEBT1 €18M DOWN VS. €29M YE 2020 FY 2021 14% - 19% GROWTH OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES CONFIRMED Travagliato (Brescia), 13 September 2021 - The Board of Directors of Antares Vision Group - a leading global provider of hardware and software Track & Trace solutions (anti-counterfeiting and supply chain transparency) and one of the major players in inspection systems (quality control) and in smart data management (maximized production efficiency and end-to-end digitalization of the supply chain, from raw materials to the final consumer) - today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. Emidio Zorzella, Chairman and Joint-CEO of Antares Vision Group, commented as follows. "Despite the continuation of the pandemic, the first half of 2021 was characterised by a further acceleration in our growth. In May, we successfully completed the translisting to the main market of Borsa Italiana, which will enable the Group to benefit from higher share liquidity and, consequently, from greater interest from the market and institutional investors. This relevant process will enhance visibility in our national and international reference markets, bringing further advantages in terms of competitive positioning and return on image, also thanks to strict requirements in terms of transparency, company disclosures and corporate governance. Also in these first six months, we finalised and started to integrate acquisitions worth over Euro 100 million, which now enable the Group to provide a complete and integrated solution for the digital supply chain in the Life Science and Extra Life Science markets and, therefore, to be able to fully exploit future growth. In the first half of the year, orders recorded a 18% increase with a like-for-like scope, thanks to a return on investment by the pharmaceutical industry. We therefore expect a positive impact in terms of top line in the next few quarters and consequently we are confirming consolidated revenues for 2021 as a whole (like-for-like scope) up by a range of between +14% and +19%, and in line with the guidance provided as part of the MTA listing process". Massimo Bonardi, Joint-CEO of Antares Vision Group, commented as follows: "The rationalisation and the integration of the companies acquired over the past 18 months is proceeding as planned and the software platforms are now ready to be integrated into a single solution. What's more, we are witnessing synergies between the different group companies and cross-selling in the acquisition of new contracts". adjusted for the effect of the mark-to-market valuation of warrants and excluding the fair value measurement of the derivatives

PRESS RELEASE ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2021 Orders In 1H 2021 (1 January 2021 - 30 June 2021) Antares Vision Group orders are up by 18% compared to the same semester last year (where - for both semesters of the reference years - the acquisitions of Applied Vision and rfXcel Corporation are considered). In particular, the traditional Life Science perimeter (i.e. the perimeter excluding the M&A activity carried out since 2019) shows an increase in orders of 29%, which will be progressively implemented from the second half of 2021. Consolidated income statement figures In the first six months of 2021, the Group recorded net consolidated revenues of Euro 75.5 million, up 29.5% against the consolidated results for the first half of 2020. If the same scope of consolidation for 2021 is also considered for the first half of 2020 (like-for-like), the increase in sales in the first half of 2021 would be 3.7% (or 5.0% at constant exchange rates). In terms of revenue growth by geography, all areas recorded significant increases, with the exception of Europe (excluding Italy), mostly due to the sharp drop in sales in Eastern Europe, where track & trace regulations came into force, in the pharma market, in 2020. More specifically, Italy's growth was due to the Inspection business, while the Americas, Asia and Middle East-Africa, in addition to the increase recorded in the Extra-Life Science sector, started to benefit from the entry into force of regulations on pharmaceutical product traceability - Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates, traceability in 2021, Brazil, aggregation and traceability in 2022, United States, aggregation in 2023, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Indonesia, traceability in 2024 and the "Made in China 2025" programme. Revenues by Geography Revenues by Geography (€m) 1H 2021 % L-F-L % 1H 2020A % L-F-L % Actual % Italy 17.5 23% 8.9 12% 8.1 14% 96.1% 115.7% Europe 26.4 35% 39.3 54% 35.8 61% -32.8% -26.1% America 19.5 26% 17.6 24% 9.8 17% 11.1% 99.0% Asia 7.3 10% 5.0 7% 2.9 5% 45.7% 149.4% Africa and Middle East 5.8 8% 2.5 3% 2.1 4% 133.4% 171.1% Antares Vision Group (*) 76.4 100% 73.2 100% 58.7 100% 4.3% 30.2% Source: Antares Vision. *Also including Euro 863 thousand and Euro 367 thousand respectively for 1H 2021 and 1H 2020/1H 2020 L-F-L, relating to capital grants for the SWP project, classified in Track & Trace Italia In terms of products, the significant growth in Services, Smart Data and Inspection, both against the consolidated figures for the first half of 2020 and with respect to the Like-for-Like figures, more than offset the fall recorded in first installation Track & Trace products.

PRESS RELEASE Revenues by Products 1H 2020 Changes on Changes vs Produts 1H 2021 % L-F-L % 1H 2020A % L-F-L % Actual % Services 13.5 18% 10.4 14% 7.9 14% 28.9% 69.2% Smart Data 3.2 4% 2.5 1% 2.1 4% 28.6% 52.0% Track & Trace (HW + SW) 23.6 31% 33.4 46% 29.7 51% -29.2% -20.5% Inspection 36.1 47% 26.9 37% 18.9 32% 34.2% 90.9% Antares Vision Group (*) 76.4 100% 73.2 98% 58.7 100% 4.3% 30.2% Source: Antares Vision. *Also including Euro 863 thousand and Euro 367 thousand respectively for 1H 2021 and 1H 2020/1H 2020 L-F-L, relating to capital grants for the SWP project, classified in Track & Trace Italia The Life Science sector recorded a 4.8% growth compared to the consolidated results for 1H 2020, and a 6.7% fall compared to the like-for-like data. The slowdown is due solely to first installation Track & Trace products, insofar as, during the Covid emergency, pharmaceutical companies preferred to focus on managing operations. The sharp rise in Services, Smart Data and Inspection (+50%, +22% and 53% compared to the last half-year and with a like-for-like scope) was not able to offset the fall by T&T. Recently, the Group recorded an inversion of the trend for Pharma manufacturers, with a recovery of investments and a considerable boost in orders, also driven by reconfirmation od regulatory deadlines, which will have a positive impact in terms of revenues over the next few quarters, given the time that has to pass between the order and the investment. With regard to the Extra Life Science sector, a 27.7% increase was recorded on a like-for-like basis, and 108.3% on a consolidated basis, due to the growth of all product lines. More specifically Track Trace fivefold with respect to last year, and with some relevant projects in the pipeline, is starting to become an important contributor. Revenues by Industry - Life Science / Extra Life Science 1H 2020 Changes on Changes vs Life Science (€m) 1H 2021 % L-F-L % 1H 2020A % L-F-L % Actual % Services 8.3 11% 5.5 8% 5.2 9% 50.4% 59.9% Smart Data 2.5 3% 2.1 3% 2.1 4% 22.0% 21.7% Track & Trace (HW + SW) 21.6 28% 33.0 45% 29.5 50% -34.5% -26.8% Total Track & Trace 32.4 42% 40.6 55% 36.8 63% -20.1% -11.9% Inspection 14.1 18% 9.2 13% 7.5 13% 52.6% 86.3% Total 46.5 61% 49.8 68% 44.3 76% -6.7% 4.8% Extra Life Science (€m) Services 5.2 7% 4.9 6% 2.8 4% 5.0% 86.6% Smart Data 0.6 1% 0.4 1% 0.0 0% 63.6% 8343.4% Track & Trace (HW + SW) 2.0 3% 0.4 1% 0.2 0% 390.8% 898.3% Total Track & Trace 2.7 4% 0.8 1% 0.2 0% 232.5% 1163.6% Inspection 22.1 29% 17.7 23% 11.4 15% 24.7% 94.0% Total 29.9 39% 23.5 32% 14.4 24% 27.7% 108.3% Antares Vision Group (*) 76.4 100% 73.2 100% 58.7 100% 4.3% 30.2% Source: Antares Vision. *The figure also includes Euro 863 thousand for 1H 2021, relating to capital grants for the SWP project, classified in Track & Trace Italia In the opinion of company management, the growth prospects outlined during the listing process have not changed and therefore the guidance for 2021 is confirmed, namely a 14-19% rise in turnover.

PRESS RELEASE The Value of Production was Euro 79.8 million, up by 26% compared to the consolidated result for the first half of 2020 and by 3.3% on a like-for-like basis. The First Margin and Added Value, which posted Euro 59.9 million and Euro 46.4 million respectively, rose by 27.8% and by 26.3% compared to 30 June 2020. In terms of profit margins, net of the effects of capitalisations, capital grants and tax credit, the First Margin and Added Value improved by almost two percentage points, due to i) the increase in the share of turnover generated by Smart Data, software and Service, which enjoyed higher margins compared to the first installation solutions and ii) the lesser use of external resources for installation processes, to the advantage of internal ones. Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) posted Euro 14.5 million against Euro 15.3 million recorded in the first half of 2020, and represented 19.2% of turnover (26.3% in the first half of 2020). The fall in EBITDA in absolute terms and in terms of margin is exclusively due to two factors: a) the personnel costs resulting from the wider scope of consolidation, as well as the forward-looking process of internalising resources as an informed investment to handle the growth expected in the second half of 2021 and in future years and which, therefore, has resulted in the lesser use of external resources, leading to a significant fall in third-party installation costs, b) the amendment, introduced in 2020, of legislative criteria to calculate tax credit for R&D activities (lower benefit with respect to the previous criteria) and the amendment of the criteria to recognise said tax credit in the accounts (the tax benefit resulting from capitalised R&D costs will be spread over 5 years) which, overall, penalised the accounts by almost Euro 2 million with respect to 2020. Operating Profit (EBIT) posted Euro 11.4 million against Euro 13.8 million recorded in the first half of 2020, and represented 15.1% of turnover (23.6% in the first half of 2020). In addition to the impact of higher depreciation resulting from the consolidation of the companies acquired, the first half of 2021 was also affected by higher amortisation due to the capitalisation of R&D costs and to leased assets recognised as finance leases. The figures presented above do not include certain extraordinary items, reclassified under EBIT and represented by costs that Antares Vision incurred for the translisting to the MTA (Euro 4.7 million) and for acquisitions (Euro 3.7 million), occasional consulting work (Euro 0.2 million) and by the balance of extraordinary income and expenses (Euro 0.3 million). Financial charges amounted to Euro 3.3 million and were significantly influenced by non-monetary items, namely by the effect of the fair value measurement of the warrants issued in 2019 at the time of the business combination with Alp.I (IAS 32), which led to a loss of Euro 3.2 million, as well as by the net balance of financial income and charges of Euro 1.4 million (which included Euro 1.0 million of bank costs for a bridge loan taken out for the acquisition of rfXcel and almost immediately repaid with the proceeds from the listing), only partly offset by the positive effect of Euro 1.0 million of unrealised foreign exchange gains and Euro 0.3 million from the fair value measurement of derivatives. To provide a clearer view of Net Adjusted Profit, it was normalised (net of the figurative tax effects) by excluding the following: 1) extraordinary items Euro 8.8 million, 2) the effect of the warrants Euro million, 3) the effect of the PPAs Euro 2.4 million, 4) foreign exchange gains of Euro 1 million and 5) the commission paid on the bridge loan, resulting in a figure of Euro 8.6 million, compared to Euro million in the corresponding period of 2020. While the Adjusted Profit (Loss) before Tax was Euro 11.2 million, against Euro 13.0 million in the first half of 2020. Profit (Loss) before Tax and Net Profit (Loss) recorded losses of (Euro 3.2) million and (Euro 2.7) million respectively, due to the impact of the extraordinary items.

PRESS RELEASE Consolidated balance sheet figures Shareholders' equity amounted to Euro 253.6 million, up against the previous Euro 137.7 million, benefiting from: the translisting from the AIM to the MTA, which, though the issue of 10,200,000 new shares, entailed a increase in Share capital of Euro 24,480 and in the Share premium of Euro 117.3 million. This operation also led to the recognition of a negative reserve of Euro 5.6 million, which encompasses the costs incurred by the Parent Company following the successful completion of the listing process, with the ratio of the number of newly-issued shares through the share capital increase proportional to the total number of shares listed.

the exercise during the half year of 161,093 warrants issued in April 2019 at the time of the business combination between the Parent Company and Alp.I S.p.A. in favour of the shareholders of the latter, with a view to listing Antares Vision S.p.A. on the AIM market, consequently increasing Share capital by Euro 82 and the Share premium by Euro 3,322. The Net Financial Position (excluding the effects of the mark-to-market valuation of the warrants, and of the fair value measurement of the derivatives) was a negative Euro 17.7 million, compared to Euro 29.2 million at 31 December 2020. The change in the adjusted Net Financial Position with respect to last year, amounting to around Euro 12.0 million, is due to a combination of: a) a positive operating cash flow before M&A transactions of Euro 11 million; b) the acquisitions of Pen-tec and Tecnel for a consideration of Euro 11.7 million; c) the acquisition of rfXcel for a purchase price of USD 121 million; d) the share capital increase resolved as part of the rfXcel transactions through the issue of 668,198 ordinary shares for the amount of Euro 1,604 in terms of higher Share capital and Euro 6.8 million as higher Share premium; e) the liquidity collected through the translisting from the AIM Italia market to the MTA of Euro 111.7 million; c) the extraordinary costs incurred for the acquisitions and for the listing totalling Euro 8.2 million; f) the fair value measurement of the securities available for sale, which generated income of Euro 716 thousand. Events after the end of the period In July 2021, Antares Vision signed an agreement with three strategic partners (BF S.p.A., the most important agro-industrial group in Italy, Bluarancio S.p.A., an Information Technology company, leader in the construction and management of platforms for the Italian agriculture industry and SDF S.p.A., one of the world's leading manufacturers of tractors, harvesting machines and diesel engines) for the launch of RurAll S.p.A., a recently established company in which the partners hold equal shares. The purpose of the partnership is to build: a digital infrastructure of rural territories, by exploiting digital technologies to increase the yield and land management on a large scale and/or provide advisory services focused on the digitalisation and/or development of DSS platforms and software and other systems for data analysis and distribution, known as Agriculture 4.0 (the "Infrastructure Project"); a digital platform (the "Platform"), which by adopting emerging technologies such as IOT, AI, Big data and Blockchains, for the end-to-end traceability of agrifood products, from the origins of the