Antares Vision S p A : PR - AVG Publication of Updated Bylaws March 2022 UPDATED.

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF UPDATED BYLAWS

Travagliato (Brescia), 8 March 2022 - Further to what was communicated on 2 February 2022 - the conversion of 2,004 Warrant in 354 ordinary shares, notice is hereby given that the updated bylaws, also showing the amendment made on the article 5 "Share Capital and Shares", is available to the public at the Company's registered office and has been filed with the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" www.1info.it.

The bylaws has been registered in the Companies' Registration List of Brescia on 3 March 2022. The amended bylaws is also available on the Company's website www.antaresvision.com(Section"Governance" - "Corporate documents").

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness and environmental protection.

Antares Vision Group is a technological enabler of supply chain transparency and of sustainable transition, to protect business competitiveness and the uniqueness of each country.

It provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated data, production and supply chain management, also achieved through the application of artificial intelligence and the use of blockchains.

Antares Vision Group is active in the Life Science sector (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals), in the beverage, food and cosmetics industries, and has potential in other sectors. The world leader in Track&Trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides the major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.

Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) segment, and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of the MTA (Electronic equity market), Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of Euro 162 million in 2020, operates in 60 countries, employs around 1000 people and has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners.

Further information please visit www.antaresvision.com and www.antaresvisiongroup.com.

For further information

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

VIA DEL FERRO, N. 16

25039 - TRAVAGLIATO (BS)

ALESSANDRO BAJ BADINO (HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS)

TEL.: +39 030 72 83 500

E-MAIL: INVESTORS@ANTARESVISION.COM

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
