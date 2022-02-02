Log in
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
  Report
Antares Vision S p A : PR - Antares Vision Share Capital Change - 02 february 2022.pdf
02/02/2022 | 12:19pm EST

02/02/2022 | 12:19pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Travagliato (BS), 2 February 2022 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company") announces the new composition of the share capital (wholly subscribed and paid up) following the conversion of 3,002 Warrants into 609 ordinary shares (with consequent increase in share capital of Euro 1.46), which took place pursuant to the "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" Regulation (the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants") and as disclosed to the market with an appropriate press release published on today's date.

The updated version of the articles of association of Antares Vision was filed today at the Company Register of Brescia, in order to transpose the new composition of the Company's share capital.

As a result of the above, the new composition of the share capital is as follows:

Current Share Capital

Previous Share Capital

Unitary

No. of

Unitary

Euro

No. of Shares

nominal

Euro

nominal

Shares

value

value

Total of

169.452,06

70.558.762

--

169.450,60

70.558.153

--

which:

Ordinary

165.997,04

69.119.172

--

165.995,58

69.118.563

--

Shares

Special

600,00

250.000

--

600,00

250.000

--

Shares

Performance

2.855,02

1.189.590

--

2.855,02

1.189.590

--

Shares

Furthermore, Antares Vision also announces that, following the exercise of 3,002 Warrants in January, 2,492,404 Warrants are still outstanding. Lastly, note that only ordinary shares have voting rights, while both Special and Performance shares do not have voting rights.

N. of warrants converted

N. of warrants still outstanding

Warrants

3,002

2,492,404

The following chart shows the total amount of the current shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Update situation

Previous situation

Euro

Number of shares

Number of

Euro

Number of

Number of

of which the

voting rights

shares of which

voting rights

capital is

the capital is

composed

composed

Total amount, of

169.452,06

70.558.762

110.704.572

169.450,60

70.558.153

110.703.963

which:

  • The terms indicated in this press release with a capital letter have the same meaning as those contained in the Warrants Regulation.

PRESS RELEASE

Ordinary Shares

165.997,04

27.533.772

27.533.772

165.995,58

27.533.163

27.533.163

IT0005366601

(dividend rights

1/01/2021)

Current coupon 1

Ordinary Shares with

41,585,400

83,170,800

41,585,400

83,170,800

increased voting rights

IT0005446544

(dividend rights

1/01/2021)

Current coupon 1

Special Shares

600.00

250,000

--

600.00

250,000

--

IT0005366619

(dividend rights

1/01/2021)

Current coupon 1

Performance

2,855.02

1,189,590

--

2,855.02

1,189,590

--

Shares IT0005366627

(dividend rights

1/01/2021)

Current coupon 1

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness and environmental protection.

Antares Vision Group is a technological enabler of supply chain transparency and of sustainable transition, to protect business competitiveness and the uniqueness of each country.

It provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated data, production and supply chain management, also achieved through the application of artificial intelligence and the use of blockchains.

Antares Vision Group is active in the Life Science sector (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals), in the beverage, food and cosmetics industries, and has potential in other sectors. The world leader in Track&Trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides the major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.

Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) segment, and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of the MTA (Electronic equity market), Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of Euro 162 million in 2020, operates in 60 countries, employs around 1000 people and has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners.

Further information please visit www.antaresvision.com and www.antaresvisiongroup.com.

PRESS RELEASE

For further information

ISSUER

ANTARES VISION GROUP

ALESSANDRO BAJ BADINO (HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS)

TEL.: +39 030 72 83 500

E-MAIL: INVESTORS@ANTARESVISION.COM

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 206 M 183 M
Net income 2021 18,9 M 21,2 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 25,6 M 28,8 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 722 M 812 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float -
Chart ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Antares Vision S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 14,03 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A.-12.18%812
ATLAS COPCO AB-12.43%69 080
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.29%40 766
FANUC CORPORATION-6.19%38 234
SANDVIK AB-2.38%33 337
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.53%30 128