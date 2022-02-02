Antares Vision S p A : PR - Antares Vision Share Capital Change - 02 february 2022.pdf

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Travagliato (BS), 2 February 2022 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company") announces the new composition of the share capital (wholly subscribed and paid up) following the conversion of 3,002 Warrants into 609 ordinary shares (with consequent increase in share capital of Euro 1.46), which took place pursuant to the "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" Regulation (the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants") and as disclosed to the market with an appropriate press release published on today's date.

The updated version of the articles of association of Antares Vision was filed today at the Company Register of Brescia, in order to transpose the new composition of the Company's share capital.

As a result of the above, the new composition of the share capital is as follows:

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital Unitary No. of Unitary Euro No. of Shares nominal Euro nominal Shares value value Total of 169.452,06 70.558.762 -- 169.450,60 70.558.153 -- which: Ordinary 165.997,04 69.119.172 -- 165.995,58 69.118.563 -- Shares Special 600,00 250.000 -- 600,00 250.000 -- Shares Performance 2.855,02 1.189.590 -- 2.855,02 1.189.590 -- Shares

Furthermore, Antares Vision also announces that, following the exercise of 3,002 Warrants in January, 2,492,404 Warrants are still outstanding. Lastly, note that only ordinary shares have voting rights, while both Special and Performance shares do not have voting rights.

N. of warrants converted N. of warrants still outstanding Warrants 3,002 2,492,404

The following chart shows the total amount of the current shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Update situation Previous situation Euro Number of shares Number of Euro Number of Number of of which the voting rights shares of which voting rights capital is the capital is composed composed Total amount, of 169.452,06 70.558.762 110.704.572 169.450,60 70.558.153 110.703.963 which: