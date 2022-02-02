Antares Vision S p A : PR - Antares Vision Share Capital Change - 02 february 2022.pdf
02/02/2022 | 12:19pm EST
NOTICE OF INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL
Travagliato (BS), 2 February 2022 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company") announces the new composition of the share capital (wholly subscribed and paid up) following the conversion of 3,002 Warrants into 609 ordinary shares (with consequent increase in share capital of Euro 1.46), which took place pursuant to the "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" Regulation (the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants") and as disclosed to the market with an appropriate press release published on today's date.
The updated version of the articles of association of Antares Vision was filed today at the Company Register of Brescia, in order to transpose the new composition of the Company's share capital.
As a result of the above, the new composition of the share capital is as follows:
Current Share Capital
Previous Share Capital
Unitary
No. of
Unitary
Euro
No. of Shares
nominal
Euro
nominal
Shares
value
value
Total of
169.452,06
70.558.762
--
169.450,60
70.558.153
--
which:
Ordinary
165.997,04
69.119.172
--
165.995,58
69.118.563
--
Shares
Special
600,00
250.000
--
600,00
250.000
--
Shares
Performance
2.855,02
1.189.590
--
2.855,02
1.189.590
--
Shares
Furthermore, Antares Vision also announces that, following the exercise of 3,002 Warrants in January, 2,492,404 Warrants are still outstanding. Lastly, note that only ordinary shares have voting rights, while both Special and Performance shares do not have voting rights.
N. of warrants converted
N. of warrants still outstanding
Warrants
3,002
2,492,404
The following chart shows the total amount of the current shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.
Update situation
Previous situation
Euro
Number of shares
Number of
Euro
Number of
Number of
of which the
voting rights
shares of which
voting rights
capital is
the capital is
composed
composed
Total amount, of
169.452,06
70.558.762
110.704.572
169.450,60
70.558.153
110.703.963
which:
The terms indicated in this press release with a capital letter have the same meaning as those contained in the Warrants Regulation.
Ordinary Shares
165.997,04
27.533.772
27.533.772
165.995,58
27.533.163
27.533.163
IT0005366601
(dividend rights
1/01/2021)
Current coupon 1
Ordinary Shares with
41,585,400
83,170,800
41,585,400
83,170,800
increased voting rights
IT0005446544
(dividend rights
1/01/2021)
Current coupon 1
Special Shares
600.00
250,000
--
600.00
250,000
--
IT0005366619
(dividend rights
1/01/2021)
Current coupon 1
Performance
2,855.02
1,189,590
--
2,855.02
1,189,590
--
Shares IT0005366627
(dividend rights
1/01/2021)
Current coupon 1
ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP
Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness and environmental protection.
Antares Vision Group is a technological enabler of supply chain transparency and of sustainable transition, to protect business competitiveness and the uniqueness of each country.
It provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), with integrated data, production and supply chain management, also achieved through the application of artificial intelligence and the use of blockchains.
Antares Vision Group is active in the Life Science sector (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals), in the beverage, food and cosmetics industries, and has potential in other sectors. The world leader in Track&Trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides the major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) segment, and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of the MTA (Electronic equity market), Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of Euro 162 million in 2020, operates in 60 countries, employs around 1000 people and has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners.
Further information please visit www.antaresvision.com and www.antaresvisiongroup.com.
