Antares Vision S p A : Press Release - 02 June 2022 - Procedures and Exercise Ratio of Antares Vision Warrants.pdf

PRESS RELEASE

PROCEDURES AND EXERCISE RATIO OF ANTARES VISION WARRANTS

Travagliato (BS), 02 June 2022 - Antares Vision S.p.A. ("Antares Vision" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to article 3 of the Regulation of "Antares Vision S.p.A. Warrants" (respectively, the "Warrants Regulation"1 and the "Warrants"), the Average Monthly Price for May 2022 is Euro 9.3911 (source FactSet, Average Monthly Price calculated as the arithmetic average of the official prices of ordinary Antares Vision S.p.A. shares on stock market trading days in May).

Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price for May 2022, equal to Euro 9.3911, is lower than the Strike Price, equal to 9.50 euros, the warrants cannot be exercised during the month of June 2022.

Antares Vision also announces that, in May, the warrants could not be exercised. Consequently, the share capital of Antares Vision (Euro 169,452.91, divided into 69,119,526 ordinary shares, 250,000 Special Shares and 1,189,590 Performance Shares, with no nominal value indicated for any category) remained unchanged as well as the warrants outstanding (equal to 2,490,400).

For any further information, please refer to the Warrants Regulation available on the website of Antares Vision www.antaresvision.com- "Investors - Investor Relations - Warrant" section.

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for companies and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness as well as environmental protection. The Company provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer) through integrated data management, applying artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The Antares Vision Group is active in Life Science (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals) and in FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods - food, beverage, cosmetics and glass & metal container). As a world leader in Track & Trace solutions for pharmaceutical products, the Company provides major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top 20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions, monitoring their supply chains and validating product authenticity. Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) segment, and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of Euronext, Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of €179 million in 2021, operates in 60 countries, employs more than 1000 people and has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners.

Further information please visit www.antaresvision.com and www.antaresvisiongroup.com.