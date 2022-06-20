Log in
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
9.500 EUR   -1.14%
Antares Vision S p A : Press Release - 20 June 2022 - Changes In Corporate Events Calendar 2022

06/20/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CHANGES IN CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR 2022

Travagliato (Brescia), 20 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of Antares Vision S.p.A. (EXM: AV.MI) today approved, in accordance with Article 2.6.2., No. 1, letter b) of the Regulation of markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., a change to the calendar of key corporate events planned for 2022, announced on 18 January 2022.

The amendment concerns the postponement, from 5 September 2022 to 7 September 2022, of the Board of Directors' meeting to approve the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

Below is the schedule of remaining corporate events for the year 2022, which incorporates the announced change.

DATE

EVENT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING TO APPROVE HALF YEAR REPORT FOR SIX MONTH

PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

NOVEMBER 14, 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT AT

30 SEPTEMBER 2022

The conference calls/meetings to present results to the Financial Community will usually take place on the same day or the day after their approval by the Board of Directors. Any amendment to this calendar will be timely announced.

***

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for companies and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness as well as environmental protection. The Company provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer) through integrated data management, applying artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The Antares Vision Group is active in Life Science (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals) and in FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods - food, beverage, cosmetics and glass & metal container). As a world leader in Track & Trace solutions for pharmaceutical products, the Company provides major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top

PRESS RELEASE

20 multinationals) and numerous government authorities with solutions, monitoring their supply chains and validating product authenticity. Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) segment, and from 14 May 2021 in the STAR segment of Euronext, Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of €179 million in 2021, operates in 60 countries, employs more than 1000 people and has a consolidated network of over 40 international Partners. Further information please visit www.antaresvision.com and www.antaresvisiongroup.com.

For further information

ANTARES VISION GROUP

ALESSANDRO BAJ BADINO - HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

+39 030 7283500

E-MAIL: INVESTOR@ANTARESVISON.COM

DAVIDE ANTONIOLI - INVESTOR RELATOR

+39 030 7283500

E-MAIL: INVESTOR@ANTARESVISON.COM

PRESS CONTACTS

AXELCOMM

FEDERICA MENICHINO

Cell. +39 3496976982

E-MAIL: FEDERICA.MENICHINO@AXEL-COMM.IT

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
