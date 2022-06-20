Antares Vision S p A : Press Release - 20 June 2022 - Changes In Corporate Events Calendar 2022

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGES IN CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR 2022

Travagliato (Brescia), 20 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of Antares Vision S.p.A. (EXM: AV.MI) today approved, in accordance with Article 2.6.2., No. 1, letter b) of the Regulation of markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., a change to the calendar of key corporate events planned for 2022, announced on 18 January 2022.

The amendment concerns the postponement, from 5 September 2022 to 7 September 2022, of the Board of Directors' meeting to approve the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

Below is the schedule of remaining corporate events for the year 2022, which incorporates the announced change.

DATE EVENT SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING TO APPROVE HALF YEAR REPORT FOR SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

NOVEMBER 14, 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

The conference calls/meetings to present results to the Financial Community will usually take place on the same day or the day after their approval by the Board of Directors. Any amendment to this calendar will be timely announced.

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for companies and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness as well as environmental protection. The Company provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end product traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer) through integrated data management, applying artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The Antares Vision Group is active in Life Science (pharmaceutical, biomedical devices and hospitals) and in FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods - food, beverage, cosmetics and glass & metal container). As a world leader in Track & Trace solutions for pharmaceutical products, the Company provides major global manufacturers (over 50% of the top