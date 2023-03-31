Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Antares Vision S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-30 am EDT
6.380 EUR   +1.27%
03:44aAntares Vision S P A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022
PU
03:34aAntares Vision S P A : 31 March - Publication of Reports
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : 29 March - Deposit of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antares Vision S p A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure

31 December 2022

Pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF)

Approved by the Board of Directors of Antares Vision S.p.A. on 22 March 2023 and available to the public in the "Investors/Governance" section of the www.antaresvision.com website.

"Traditional" administration and control model as provided in Articles 2380-bis et seq of the Italian Civil Code.

Registered office: Via del Ferro 16, Travagliato (Brescia), tax identification, VAT and registration number at the

Brescia Company Register: 02890871201

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key Definitions ................................................................................................................ 4

1. Profile of the Antares Vision Group .......................................................................... 6

2. Information on the ownership structure (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, of

the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance - TUF) as at 31 December 2022 ........................ 9

Compliance (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter a) of the TUF) ................... 19

4. Board of Directors ..................................................................................................... 19

4.1 Role of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of

the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) ...................................................................... 19

4.2 Appointments and replacements (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter l)

of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) .................................................................. 23

4.3 Composition (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d-bis), of the

Italian Consolidated Law on Finance ............................................................................. 25

  • 4.4 Functioning ......................................................................................................... 35

  • 4.5 Role of the Chairman .......................................................................................... 37

  • 4.6 Executive directors ............................................................................................. 38

  • 4.7 Independent Directors and Lead Independent Directors ...................................... 49

5. Management of company information ....................................................................... 50

6. Internal Committees of the Board of Directors (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph

2, letter d) of the Consolidated Law on Finance) ............................................................ 51

7. Self-Assessment and Succession of Directors - Appointments and Remuneration

Committee .................................................................................................................... 52

7.1 Self-Assessment and Succession of Directors .................................................... 52

7.2 Appointments and Remuneration Committee ...................................................... 52

8. Remuneration of Directors - Committee ................................................................... 55

8.1 Directors' remuneration ...................................................................................... 55

9. Internal control and risk management system - the Control, Risks and Sustainability

Committee .................................................................................................................... 55

9.1 Chief Executive Officer - Director responsible for establishing and maintaining the

ICRMS ........................................................................................................................... 57

9.2 Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee ....................................................... 58

10. Head of Internal Audit ......................................................................................... 62

11. Organisational Model pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/2001 and the

Supervisory Board ......................................................................................................... 63

12. Independent Auditor ........................................................................................... 64

  • 13. Financial Reporting Officer ................................................................................. 65

  • 14. Coordination between actors involved in the internal control and risk management

system .......................................................................................................................... 66

10. Directors' interests and related-party transactions .................................................. 66

11. Board of Statutory Auditors ................................................................................ 68

11.1 Appointment of auditors ..................................................................................... 68

11.2 Composition and functioning of the Board of Statutory Auditors (pursuant to

Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d-bis), of the TUF) ...................................... 70

12 Relations with shareholders ................................................................................ 80

13 Shareholders' Meetings (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter l) and

paragraph 2, letter c), of the TUF) .................................................................................. 81

14 Other corporate governance procedures (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2,

letter a), second part, of the TUF) .................................................................................. 84

15 Changes since the end of the reporting period .................................................... 84

16 Comments on the letter dated 25 January 2023 from the Chairman of the

Corporate Governance Committee ................................................................................ 84

Key Definitions

In addition to definitions contained in the body of the document, the main definitions used in this Report are set out in the following table.

Director or Directors

the member(s) of the Board of Directors of the Issuer.

Shareholders' Meeting

the Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer.

Borsa Italiana

Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Civil Code or CC

Royal Decree No. 262 of 16 March 1942, as amended from time to time.

Corporate Governance Code

the current Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, in its January 2020 version, approved by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana, the Italian Banking Association (ABI), the Italian National Association of Insurance Companies (ANIA), the Italian Investment Management Association (Assogestioni), the Italian Association of Italian Joint Stock Companies (Assonime) and the Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) and on the website of Borsa Italiana www.borsaitaliana.it.

Board of Statutory Auditors

the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Issuer.

Corporate Governance Committee

the Italian Corporate Governance Committee consisting of business associations (ABI, ANIA, Assonime, Confindustria) and professional investors (Assogestioni) as well as Borsa Italiana.

Board, Board in Office or Board of Directors

the Board of Directors of the Issuer.

CONSOB

the Italian National Stock Exchange Supervisory Commission.

Trading Start Date

14 May 2021, as of which Antares Vision ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the Euronext STAR Milan.

Reference Date

31 December 2022.

Issuer or the Company

Antares Vision S.p.A.

Financial Year or 2022 Financial Year

the financial year ended 31 December 2022 to which this Report relates.

Group or Antares Vision Group

the group of companies comprising Antares Vision and the companies it controls directly and indirectly pursuant to Article 93 of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF).

Stock Exchange Settlement Instructions

the Stock Exchange Settlement instructions, as amended and supplemented from time to time.

MAR or MAR Regulation

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation).

Board or Supervisory Board

the Issuer's Supervisory Board pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/2001.

RPT Procedure

the Procedure for Related Party Transactions adopted by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2021.

Stock Exchange Regulations

the Regulations for markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Consob RPT Regulations

the Regulations for related party transactions issued by Consob, the Italian National Stock Exchange Supervisory Commission, by

Resolution 17221 of 12 March 2010, as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Regulation on Issuers

the Implementing Regulations of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) concerning governance of issuers, enacted by Consob by resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Report

this Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure produced pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF).

Report on Remuneration

the Report on remuneration and compensation policy compiled pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Article 84-quater of the Regulation on Issuers, available in accordance with law at the registered office and on the Issuer's website at www.antaresvision.com.

SCIGR

the internal control and risk management system adopted by the Company.

Secretary

the secretary of the Board of Directors.

Statutory Auditor or Statutory Auditors

the member(s) of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Issuer.

Articles of association

the Issuer's current articles of association.

TUF

The Italian Consolidated Law on Finance, Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Disclaimer

Antares Vision S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
03:44aAntares Vision S P A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022
PU
03:34aAntares Vision S P A : 31 March - Publication of Reports
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : 29 March - Deposit of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Information on Share Capital
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Items on the Shareholders' ..
PU
03/29Antares Vision S P A : Notice of meeting - Extract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2022 20,5 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net Debt 2022 59,1 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 441 M 481 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Antares Vision S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 9,47 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A.-20.55%481
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer