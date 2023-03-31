Antares Vision S p A : Report on Corporate Governance 2022

Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure

31 December 2022

Pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF)

Approved by the Board of Directors of Antares Vision S.p.A. on 22 March 2023 and available to the public in the "Investors/Governance" section of the www.antaresvision.com website.

"Traditional" administration and control model as provided in Articles 2380-bis et seq of the Italian Civil Code.

Registered office: Via del Ferro 16, Travagliato (Brescia), tax identification, VAT and registration number at the

Brescia Company Register: 02890871201

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key Definitions ................................................................................................................ 4

1. Profile of the Antares Vision Group .......................................................................... 6

2. Information on the ownership structure (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, of

the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance - TUF) as at 31 December 2022 ........................ 9

Compliance (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter a) of the TUF) ................... 19

4. Board of Directors ..................................................................................................... 19

4.1 Role of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of

the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) ...................................................................... 19

4.2 Appointments and replacements (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter l)

of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) .................................................................. 23

4.3 Composition (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d-bis), of the

Italian Consolidated Law on Finance ............................................................................. 25

4.4 Functioning ......................................................................................................... 35

4.5 Role of the Chairman .......................................................................................... 37

4.6 Executive directors ............................................................................................. 38

4.7 Independent Directors and Lead Independent Directors ...................................... 49

5. Management of company information ....................................................................... 50

6. Internal Committees of the Board of Directors (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph

2, letter d) of the Consolidated Law on Finance) ............................................................ 51

7. Self-Assessment and Succession of Directors - Appointments and Remuneration

Committee .................................................................................................................... 52

7.1 Self-Assessment and Succession of Directors .................................................... 52

7.2 Appointments and Remuneration Committee ...................................................... 52

8. Remuneration of Directors - Committee ................................................................... 55

8.1 Directors' remuneration ...................................................................................... 55

9. Internal control and risk management system - the Control, Risks and Sustainability

Committee .................................................................................................................... 55

9.1 Chief Executive Officer - Director responsible for establishing and maintaining the

ICRMS ........................................................................................................................... 57

9.2 Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee ....................................................... 58

10. Head of Internal Audit ......................................................................................... 62

11. Organisational Model pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/2001 and the

Supervisory Board ......................................................................................................... 63

12. Independent Auditor ........................................................................................... 64

13. Financial Reporting Officer ................................................................................. 65

14. Coordination between actors involved in the internal control and risk management

system .......................................................................................................................... 66

10. Directors' interests and related-party transactions .................................................. 66

11. Board of Statutory Auditors ................................................................................ 68

11.1 Appointment of auditors ..................................................................................... 68

11.2 Composition and functioning of the Board of Statutory Auditors (pursuant to

Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letters d) and d-bis), of the TUF) ...................................... 70

12 Relations with shareholders ................................................................................ 80

13 Shareholders' Meetings (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 1, letter l) and

paragraph 2, letter c), of the TUF) .................................................................................. 81

14 Other corporate governance procedures (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2,

letter a), second part, of the TUF) .................................................................................. 84

15 Changes since the end of the reporting period .................................................... 84

16 Comments on the letter dated 25 January 2023 from the Chairman of the

Corporate Governance Committee ................................................................................ 84

Key Definitions

In addition to definitions contained in the body of the document, the main definitions used in this Report are set out in the following table.