Antares Vision aims for double-digit growth with new plan to 2025

(Alliance News) - Average revenue growth between 12 percent and 14 percent, cumulative Capex of EUR60 million, and expected net cash between EUR60 million and EUR70 million. These, in brief, are the key figures expected from Antares Vision Spa, which presented its new business plan 2022-2025 on Monday.

"In the next three years, we will continue our commitment to the strategy of growth and strengthening of the group, through the organic development of our activities and the launch of important projects, also thanks to the new competencies resulting from the acquisitions finalized in recent years. We will aim to further consolidate Antares Vision Group's leadership in strategic markets and new adjacent sectors, which will lay the foundation for the development of recurring and higher-margin revenues. We will continue to make sustainable growth choices, both by promoting integration, seeking synergies and efficiencies within the group and by enhancing our human capital and innovation skills," said Emidio Zorzella, president and co-CEO of Antares Vision Group.

All the main business sectors in which the group operates are showing clear upward trends from 2019-2020. In fact, in 2020-2027, the development expectations of the different markets total a weighted average growth of 5.3 percent. Over the forecast period, a leading role is confirmed for the Pharmaceuticals sector, up 7.1 percent on average annually, and the Medical Devices sector, up 6.1 percent on average annually.

Over the 2023-2025 period, Antares Vision Group expects consolidated revenues on a like-for-like basis, that is, including in the scope and comparables the acquisitions completed through 2022, to grow at an average rate of 12-14%. Specifically, as far as 2023 is concerned, management expects an expected revenue growth of between EUR250 million and EUR260 million, up year-on-year by 12-16%.

The total backlog at the beginning of 2023 is EUR408 million, up 29% compared to the same period last year; backlog coverage for the whole of 2023 is approximately 60-63% of expected turnover.

Regarding group margins, at the end of the plan, management expects an adjusted Ebitda margin of between 25% and 27% compared to about 18% recorded in 2022.

In the period 20232025, the Antares Vision board expects a total group Capex of EUR60 million.

Finally, in 2025, the group expects to have net cash of EUR60-70 million, assuming no dividend payments during the period, and compared to a Net Financial Position at the end of 2022 of EUR63 million.

The growth drivers underpinning the plan are the full exploitation of the potential of Antares Vision Group's technology infrastructure and opportunities for up and cross selling, leveraging the integrated ecosystem of solutions as an enabling factor; further increasing the group's presence in its target markets with its offerings-Inspection, Track & Trace, Smart Data and SaaS-while also expanding into new geographic areas; and entering new adjacent sectors, such as Cosmetic, Fashion and Luxury, with innovative solutions to expand its current offerings by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

Still, it will focus on optimizing the business model toward recurring revenues and new M&A activities that could enable the acquisition of new technologies and accelerate penetration into adjacent markets and new geographies.

Among the enablers, the board points to the creation of an integrated and scalable ecosystem of solutions, fostering all growth drivers; a new organizational model, enabling new synergies between divisions, additional cross-selling opportunities, and entry into new markets; the development and training of internal resources to harness the full potential of the organization, led by experienced international leaders in key areas; and the overhaul of the internal organization, implementation of best practices to further increase efficiency and profitability, and updating internal management systems.

Antares Vision's stock closed Monday up 0.9 percent to EUR7.68 per share.

