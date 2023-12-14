(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Thursday that Enrico Broli has resigned as standing auditor and chairman of the company's board of auditors for health reasons.

Alternate sindcao Paolo Belleri also left for the same reason.

Broli will be replaced on the board of auditors by Ramona Corti while the chairmanship of the body will be in the hands of Giancarlo Germani until the next shareholders' meeting.

Antares Vision's stock falls 7.2 percent to EUR1.71 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

