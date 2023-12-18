(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Monday that it has appointed Jeremy Coote as the new chief executive officer of its rfxcel subsidiary.

Coote will replace retiring Glenn Abood, who holds 668,198 shares in Antares Vision. Coote joined ACSIS in 2010 as a board member and was appointed CEO in 2014. He has been an advocate for ACSIS' leadership in supply-chain ecosystem software. He has more than 25 years of experience as a recognized leader in ERP and supply-chain software; previously, he was president of SAP North America.

In addition, the company has also appointed Stephanie Sebile as the new administrative manager and treasurer of rfxcel.

Seibel joined ACSIS in 2007 as chief financial officer. She has more than 20 years of experience and has been appointed CFO for North America of the Antares Vision Group since January.

Antares Vision's stock is up 9.4 percent at EUR1.83 per share.

