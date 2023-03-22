Advanced search
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:50 2023-03-22 pm EDT
6.630 EUR   -2.79%
01:46pAntares Vision closes 2022 with net income down; revenues up
AN
12:46pAntares Vision S P A : Presentazione Risultati Finanziari FY / 4Q 2022
PU
12:46pAntares Vision S P A : FY / 4Q 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
Antares Vision closes 2022 with net income down; revenues up

03/22/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, reporting an 11 percent increase in orders compared to 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR223.5 million, in line with guidance and up 25 percent from EUR178.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda was EUR40.6 million compared to EUR43.5 million, thus down 6.0% from the same period last year.

Ebit was worth EUR28.3 million compared to EUR35.7 million. This result is affected by higher depreciation and amortization charges related to the capitalization of development costs and usage rights for the various company locations, as well as higher prudential provisions for credit risks.

Adjusted net income amounted to EUR21.3 million from EUR27.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net financial position is negative EUR65.4 million against debt of EUR20.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Looking to the future, "In the next three years, the commitment to the strategy of growth and strengthening of Antares Vision Group will continue, through the organic development of the Group's activities and the launch of important projects, also thanks to the new competencies resulting from the acquisitions finalized in recent years. The focus will be on further consolidating Antares Vision Group's leadership in strategic markets and new adjacent sectors, which will lay the foundation for the development of recurring and higher-margin revenues. Antares Vision Group will continue to make sustainable growth choices, both by promoting integration, seeking synergies and efficiencies within the group, and by enhancing its human capital and innovation skills," the company explained in a note.

Antares closed Wednesday 2.8 percent in the red at EUR6.63 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

