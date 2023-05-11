Advanced search
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
6.630 EUR   -2.93%
11:48aAntares Vision, revenues rise in quarter; guidance confirmed
AN
05/10Mib in red; traders await US inflation
AN
05/10Traders wait-and-see; BPER Bank still bullish
AN
Antares Vision, revenues rise in quarter; guidance confirmed

05/11/2023 | 11:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Antares Vision Spa on Thursday approved the group's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2023, which were EUR45.1 million up from EUR36.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The acquisitions of ACSIS, consolidated from February 2022, and Packital and Vescovini, consolidated from August 2022, contributed 5.7 percent to growth and foreign exchange dynamics 3.2 percent.

In Q1 2023, the Antares Vision Group recorded an 11 percent increase in orders, driven on a geographic basis by the Americas, thanks to two major Smart Data Life Science contracts in the United States. In the first quarter of 2023, all technology solutions show growth rates.

Given the order results, together with revenue growth in the first quarter, the group confirms for the year 2023 an expected increase in revenue between 12 percent and 16 percent, approximately EUR250-260 million, compared to the consolidated figure for the year 2022. "Regarding the Group's marginality, the management continues on the path of efficiency, aimed at an improvement of the adjusted Ebitda margin compared to the 18.2 percent recorded in the full year 2022," the company's note reads.

Antares Vision's stock trades in the red by 2.9 percent at EUR6.63 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

