(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Tuesday that warrants will not be exercisable in April.

This is because the average monthly share price in March of EUR2.5976 is lower than the strike price of EUR9.50.

Antares Vision's stock closed Tuesday down 1.5 percent at EUR2.63 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

