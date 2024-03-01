(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Friday that warrants are not exercisable in March.

This is because the average monthly share price for February was EUR2.1379 and, therefore, lower than the strike price of EUR9.50.

The company also made it known that during the month of February it was not possible to exercise the conversion. Thus, Antares Vision's share capital of EUR169,456.78 divided into 69.1 million ordinary shares, 250,000 special shares, and 1.2 million performance shares, all with no indication of par value, remained unchanged, as did the number of warrants still outstanding, amounting to 2.5 million.

Antares Vision on Friday closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR2.25 per share.

