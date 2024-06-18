(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa on Tuesday presented the strategic guidelines and goals of its 2024-2026 Business Plan.

Over the 2024-2026 period, the group expects consolidated revenues on a like-for-like basis to grow at an average rate of 4-6 percent, in line with expected market developments.

In terms of group margins, management expects an adjusted Ebitda margin of 17.5 percent to 19.5 percent at the end of 2026, and 11.5 percent to 14 percent for 2024, compared with 6.2 percent recorded in 2023.

Adjusted Ebitda is expected to grow at an average rate of between 47% and 55%, taking full advantage of operating leverage through careful cost control.

Over the plan period, annual Capex is expected to be EUR15-17 million, compared to EUR25.8 million invested in 2023.

Finally, in 2026 the group expects the net debt to EBITDA ratio to be less than 1.7x versus 7.8x at the end of 2023. Specifically, management estimates that at the end of 2024 this ratio could be between 4.1x and 3.3x.

Antares Vision Group's growth strategy, the company's statement said, will be implemented following three main pillars: continue and increase focus on existing markets with a more selective approach to opportunities; institute greater cost discipline including through internal reorganization and accelerated product delivery times, with the clear goal of improving margins; and restore and boost cash generation.

Antares Vision's stock closed Tuesday in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR3.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

