    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:59:19 2023-02-09 am EST
8.540 EUR   +1.30%
10:52aAntares acquires 30 percent of Pygsa and signs distribution agreement
AN
02/02Antares Vision, warrants are not exercisable in February
AN
01/18Antares Vision implements technology for supply chain transparency
AN
Antares acquires 30 percent of Pygsa and signs distribution agreement

02/09/2023 | 10:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Group Spa announced Thursday that it has signed, through its subsidiary FT System, a binding agreement to purchase 30 percent of Pygsa Sistemas Y Applicaciones SL through a capital increase and an outlay of EUR550,000.

Simultaneously, AV Group signed an agreement with the Spanish company for the exclusive distribution of its solutions in Spain, in all relevant sectors (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and in Portugal for Food & Beverage only.

Pygsa was founded in 2008 by two partners with more than 20 years of specific experience in product inspection technologies for quality control. The company, based in Valencia, is currently wholly owned by Guillermo Jose Gimeno, one of the two founders. Pygsa, is composed of three companies: Sistemas Tecnicos de Vision SL, specializing in visual inspection technologies and components for Food & Beverage lines; Investigaciones Y Control slu, active in control and traceability systems in the pharmaceutical sector; and Talleres Ferragut SL, operating in industrial automation systems and high cadence handling systems.

The acquisition will be fully financed with available cash.

Antares trades in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR8.71 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2022 47,8 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 582 M 625 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 38,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,43 €
Average target price 9,77 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A.4.98%625
ATLAS COPCO AB3.66%56 394
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.96%45 148
FANUC CORPORATION16.49%33 509
SANDVIK AB17.89%26 288
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.55%24 385