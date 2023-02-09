Antares acquires 30 percent of Pygsa and signs distribution agreement

(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Group Spa announced Thursday that it has signed, through its subsidiary FT System, a binding agreement to purchase 30 percent of Pygsa Sistemas Y Applicaciones SL through a capital increase and an outlay of EUR550,000.

Simultaneously, AV Group signed an agreement with the Spanish company for the exclusive distribution of its solutions in Spain, in all relevant sectors (Life Science, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and in Portugal for Food & Beverage only.

Pygsa was founded in 2008 by two partners with more than 20 years of specific experience in product inspection technologies for quality control. The company, based in Valencia, is currently wholly owned by Guillermo Jose Gimeno, one of the two founders. Pygsa, is composed of three companies: Sistemas Tecnicos de Vision SL, specializing in visual inspection technologies and components for Food & Beverage lines; Investigaciones Y Control slu, active in control and traceability systems in the pharmaceutical sector; and Talleres Ferragut SL, operating in industrial automation systems and high cadence handling systems.

The acquisition will be fully financed with available cash.

Antares trades in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR8.71 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.