Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Antares Vision S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV   IT0005366601

ANTARES VISION S.P.A.

(AV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:10 2023-02-20 am EST
8.310 EUR   -0.48%
12:42pAntares closes 2022 with revenue up; Ebitda below guidance
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/09Antares acquires 30 percent of Pygsa and signs distribution agreement
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antares closes 2022 with revenue up; Ebitda below guidance

02/20/2023 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Antares Vision Spa has reviewed the preliminary consolidated results for fiscal year 2022, which closed with revenues of about EUR224 million, in line with guidance and up about 25 percent year-on-year.

Ebitda, however, the company specifies, was about 10 percent lower than the guidance of EUR45 million.

As stated in the statement, "the positive results were, however, more than neutralized by increasing complications on the Russian market-which resulted in a reduction in Ebitda of about 5 percent compared to guidance-and by growth in overhead and personnel costs beyond expectations, with an impact of an

additional 5%."

"In particular, the marginality of the Russian subsidiary was particularly penalized; in addition, the cost containment actions initiated in the second part of 2022 took longer and turned out to be more complex than assumed," the company note reads.

Antares closed Monday's session in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR8.31 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
12:42pAntares closes 2022 with revenue up; Ebitda below guidance
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/09Antares acquires 30 percent of Pygsa and signs distribution agreement
AN
02/09Antares Vision S P A : Group acquires 30% of pygsa and signs an exclusive distribution agr..
PU
02/02Antares Vision, warrants are not exercisable in February
AN
01/18Antares Vision implements technology for supply chain transparency
AN
01/02Antares Vision warrants are not exercisable in January
AN
2022Stock exchanges still down; on Mib milgiora energy
AN
2022Mib touches close to 24,000; bourses in red in Europe
AN
2022 Futures await European stocks in the red
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2022 47,8 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 577 M 615 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Antares Vision S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTARES VISION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Average target price 9,77 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emidio Zorzella Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Massimo Bonardi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alioscia Berto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marco Claudio Vitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Spagna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTARES VISION S.P.A.3.99%615
ATLAS COPCO AB1.77%55 937
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 596
FANUC CORPORATION14.75%32 277
SANDVIK AB15.92%26 119
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.95%24 477