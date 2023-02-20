Antares closes 2022 with revenue up; Ebitda below guidance

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Antares Vision Spa has reviewed the preliminary consolidated results for fiscal year 2022, which closed with revenues of about EUR224 million, in line with guidance and up about 25 percent year-on-year.

Ebitda, however, the company specifies, was about 10 percent lower than the guidance of EUR45 million.

As stated in the statement, "the positive results were, however, more than neutralized by increasing complications on the Russian market-which resulted in a reduction in Ebitda of about 5 percent compared to guidance-and by growth in overhead and personnel costs beyond expectations, with an impact of an

additional 5%."

"In particular, the marginality of the Russian subsidiary was particularly penalized; in addition, the cost containment actions initiated in the second part of 2022 took longer and turned out to be more complex than assumed," the company note reads.

Antares closed Monday's session in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR8.31 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

