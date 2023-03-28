At Antares Vision project to digitize dairy supply chain

(Alliance News) - Antares Vision Spa announced Tuesday that it has collaborated on an integrated platform for digitizing the dairy supply chain to ensure process traceability and information transparency.

The project was entrusted by Caseificio Sangiovanni to TIM, together with Olivetti, Tecnoalimenti and RURALL, with Antares Vision Group's traceability technology to accelerate the digital transition of the dairy supply chain.

The goal of the initiative is the digitization of processes, in the breeding and processing part, through the collection of data in the field, both from the working environments and from the machinery used in processing, to provide services to companies in the agri-food sector, useful to ensure the reliability and transparency of information to the final consumer.

The project sees the integration of additional data related to the different stages, starting from raw materials to processing into dairy products.

The initiative involves the integration of TIM Enterprise's Easy Farm system, a solution designed for digital farm management, Olivetti's IoT sensors, and RURALL's platform, developed thanks to Antares Vision Group's traceability technology for complete supply chain data management. The information collected can be stored thanks to TIM's blockchain technologies so it will remain available over time.

Antares Vision is flat at EUR6.40 per share.

