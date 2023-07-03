(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Monday that it has signed a contract for the sale of a 1.25 percent stake in the share capital of its subsidiary Bonifiche Ferraresi Spa Società Agricola to Regolo Spa, an investment holding company that controls Antares Vision Spa.

The consideration that will be paid to BF for the transaction, amounting to EUR5.0 million, will enable the company to recognize a capital gain of about EUR1.7 million, the company specified in a note.

The transaction, together with the previous sales of shares in Bonifiche Ferraresi's share capital, was carried out "in implementation of the subsidiary's enhancement plan through the entry of parties interested in sharing the development of the BF Group in the agritech & food sector and, more generally, in consolidating and strengthening the BF Group's network in the Italian agri-food chain," on condition that BF retains control, the company's statement further reads.

BF's stock on Monday closed down 2.1 percent at EUR3.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.